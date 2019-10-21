Guntur man arrested for attempting to rape minor

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: An incident of attempt to rape of a minor girl by an 18-year-old man was reported at Pedagarlapadu village of Dachepalli mandal in Guntur on Sunday.

According to Dachepalli SI Madhu Pavan, accused K Narendra Reddy forcibly dragged the five-year-old girl into his house from the street, where she was playing.

When she screamed for help, he escaped from the spot, leaving the girl behind. Relatives of the victim lodged a complaint with Dachepalli police and staged protest, demanding stern action against the accused.

The police have taken Narendra Reddy into custody and the victim was shifted to Narasaraopet Government hospital for examination.