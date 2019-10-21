Home States Andhra Pradesh

Sand issue: Jana Sena president Pawan Kalyan to undertake padayatra in Vizag in November first week

The meeting also discussed prevailing political situation in the two Telugu states.

Published: 21st October 2019 06:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st October 2019 06:15 AM   |  A+A-

Jana Sena president Pawan Kalyan

Jana Sena president Pawan Kalyan (File Photo |EPS)

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: Jana Sena president Pawan Kalyan will undertake a ‘padayatra’ in Visakhapatnam in the first week of November to express solidarity with lakhs of construction workers who have lost their job.

Jana Sena political affairs committee, which met under the chairmanship of Kalyan at the party office in Hyderabad on Sunday, took several decisions to rejuvenate the party. Speaking to media persons, party leader Nadendla Manohar said Jana Sena has decided to give more role to youth, and programmes have been chalked out to involve them from the grassroots level. He said a committee, headed by Thota Chandrasekhar, has been formed for the Visakhapatnam ‘long march’ and the modalities of the padayatra would be finalised soon.

Manohar added the YSRC, which promised to cancel the Contributory Pension Scheme during elections, had forgotten it. The meeting also discussed sand scarcity, foisting of false cases against political opponents, removal of outsourcing and contractual employees and lacunae in the new liquor policy. He said the committee felt that various sectors in the State were in doldrums due to decisions taken by the government, which lacked administrative experience.

The meeting also discussed the prevailing political situation in the two Telugu states. Addressing the committee, Kalyan said normalcy in the sand supply was not restored even after four months and, as a result, 35 lakh construction workers were deprived of their livelihood.

TAGS
Jana Sena Jana Sena president Pawan Kalyan padayatra Thota Chandrasekhar YSRC Contributory Pension Scheme
