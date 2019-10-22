Home States Andhra Pradesh

Government sources blame previous TDP regime for AP’s poor show in growth

They said that the current YSR Congress regime has nothing to do with the rankings.

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:  Amid criticism by TDP that Andhra Pradesh had slipped to 10th place as per the India Innovation Index (III) 2019 under the governance of YSRC, government sources on Monday said the opposition party was referring to the index which took the State's performance in 2016, 2017 and 2018 as the parameters for rankings during which Telugu Desam was in power in the State.

The NITI Aayog with Institute for Competitiveness as the knowledge partner, released the India Innovation Index (III) 2019. Karnataka emerged as the most innovative major State in India followed by Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra, Telangana, Haryana, Kerala, Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, Gujarat and Andhra Pradesh (10th place).

In a recent press release, former Finance Minister Yanamala Ramakrishnudu lashed out at the YSRC government for ‘tarnishing’ the image of the State, which he said was evident with the low ranking of AP in the India Innovation Index (III) 2019 released by NITI Aayog. Sources, however, pointed out that the opposition TDP was leaving no stone unturned to diminish the rising popularity of transparent governance of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. 

"The rankings given by NITI Aayog are true. However, the opposition TDP is wrong that the ranking of AP fell because of the YSRC government. It is in fact, the TDP was in power during the financial years taken for consideration for rankings and it should take the blame for the poor show of the State. The present YSRC regime has nothing to do with the rankings given by NITI Aayog for the previous financial years," they said.

To prove their point, the sources said the Data Availability Index shows that the Ease of Doing Business - Implementation Percentage was taken for 2017. Similarly, for another parameter Knowledge - Intensive Employment, the financial year 2015-16 was taken for consideration. In it, the State fared poorly, they said.

"None of the parameters taken into consideration for the Innovation Index are of 2019-20 (the current financial year). But the opposition TDP is blaming the ruling YSRC despite its poor performance. TDP has come up with a false version on the issue to gain political mileage, highlighting the reports released by Niti Aayog for previous financial years," the sources added. 

