Tirupati to host national junior athletics meet

Sports Authority of Andhra Pradesh chief K Bhaskar said that it was a golden opportunity for athletes aged between 14 and 17 years to prove their talent.

By Express News Service

TIRUPATI: Sports Authority of Andhra Pradesh (SAAP) managing director and chairman K Bhaskar has announced that Tirupati would host the three-day National Inter-District Junior Athletics Meet (NIDJAM) 2019 from November 23 to 25. After reviewing the arrangements for NIDJAM with districts officials here on Tuesday, Bhaskar made it clear that there was no dearth of funds in conducting the event. The SAAP MD informed that training will be provided to State athletes at the Centre for Excellence. He said that it was a golden opportunity for athletes aged between 14 and 17 years to prove their talent.

District collector Naryana Bharat Gupta explained that reception centres will be set up at Renigunta Airport, Railway Station and Central Bus Station to ensure transport and accommodation facilities. As the meet will be held at the Tarakarama Stadium here, tracks will be laid by the Roads and Buildings department. The collector said that they will strive to conduct the meet in a grand manner under the directions of SAAP representatives.

Tirupati Municipal Corporation Commissioner PS Girisha recalled that he made arrangements during the last year’s athletics meet in the position of the joint collector. He maintained that with the previous experience, he will ensure the provision of hot water, physiotherapy, medical teams and food at the places where the athletes will be staying. He observed that to maintain plastic ban under the municipal corporation limits, they will provide bins and special focus will be laid on sanitation.

Athletics Federation of India secretary Valson pointed out that the meet will be conducted in the same scale like last year. Joint collector-2 Chandramouli stated that based on the previous experience, announcing holidays to the educational institutions is necessary during the three-day meet to provide accommodation and transport facilities. 

