TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu asks Andhra Pradesh government to clear MGNREGA bills

Leader of the Opposition N Chandrababu Naidu has demanded that the State government clear the bills for the works taken up under MGNREGA.

Published: 24th October 2019 09:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th October 2019 09:21 AM   |  A+A-

TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu

TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Leader of the Opposition N Chandrababu Naidu has demanded that the State government clear the bills for the works taken up under MGNREGA.

"It is unfair on part of the YSRC government to stall the payment of MGNREGA bills despite the Centre releasing Rs 1,845 crore. MGNREGA is not a mere scheme it is also an Act and should be implemented in its letter and spirit. The Centre will not release the funds if the State government misuses the fund," he asserted and demanded immediate release of Rs 2,460 crore, including Rs 1,845 crore sanctioned by the Centre along with Rs 615 crore share of the State government.

Addressing the representatives of local bodies from Krishna district, who called on him at the TDP office in Guntur, Naidu said the government was not clearing the bills of works taken up under MGNREGA and diverting the funds for other purposes.

Extending solidarity to the families of three persons who committed suicide in Kurnool, Prakasam and Krishna districts allegedly due to non-payment of bills, Naidu appealed them not to resort to such extreme steps and fight for their rights. The TDP also announced an action plan to press the government for the clearance of MGNREGA bills.

