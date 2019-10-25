Home States Andhra Pradesh

Former MLA Byreddy Rajasekhar Reddy to join BJP after Deepavali

Rayalaseema Parirakshana Samithi founder and former MLA Byreddy Rajasekhar Reddy is all set to join BJP, in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi, after Deepavali.

Byreddy Rajasekhar Reddy (File Photo |EPS)

KURNOOL: Rayalaseema Parirakshana Samithi founder and former MLA Byreddy Rajasekhar Reddy is all set to join BJP, in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi, after Deepavali.

Addressing his supporters at a meeting here on Thursday, the former MLA said that development of Rayalaseema is possible only with the BJP. He suggested to the Centre to start Rayalaseema Regiment in the Indian Army to curb unemployment in the region. He also sought the PM to link rivers in the region and devise new schemes for the development of the region. He stated that Rayalaseema can be developed with the proceeds from the auction of red sanders logs. He wanted the Centre to develop Rayalaseema into a spiritual centre as the region has famous temples, such as Lord Venkateswara temple at Tirumala, Sri Bhramaramba Mallikarjuna Swamy temple at Srisailam and Sri Raghavendra Swamy temple at Mantralayam. Byreddy also sought special package for Rayalaseema.

