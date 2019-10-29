Home States Andhra Pradesh

Plan to stop entry of Odisha liquor into Vizianagaram

He said that they would soon restore the Parvatipuram-Vizianagaram road, which was badly affected in the rains.

By Express News Service

VIZIANAGARAM: District Collector M Hari Jawaharalal on Monday said a joint action plan would be chalked out with the support of Odisha police, excise and administrative officials soon to stop Odisha liquor from entering into the district.

Addressing officials in a review meeting at Girimitra Bhavan in Parvatipuram ITDA after attending the Spandana programme at Parvatipuram ITDA, the Collector said they would take the help of the collectors and SPs of Koraput, Malkangiri and Rayagada districts to arrest the flow of Odisha wine into the Vizianagaram district. 

He also said that some people in tribal pockets depend upon production of country liquor. The officials must show an alternative livelihood to such tribal people. About 22 villages in nine mandals have been identified as liquor producing villages. Hari Jawaharalal also said that a check post would be set up at Andhra-Odisha Border villages with the support of Odisha officials.

On the damage of Seetanagaram Bridge in the recent rains, he said the district administration had released `12.5 lakh for the restoration of the bridge. He also promised the people to restore the bridge in the next three days.

