Root out corruption from society for growth: Governor Biswabhusan Harichandan

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Saying that corruption is more dreaded than cancer and it should be rooted out completely from the society, so that the fruits of democracy can be enjoyed by all, Governor Biswabhusan Harichandan said it is not only the responsibility of the government but also employees and the general public to end the social evil for the economic growth of the nation.

Speaking at a programme organised by the Central Employees Welfare Coordination Committee at Tummalapalli Kalakshetram in the city on Monday on the occasion of Vigilance Awareness Week - 2019, the Governor said transparency is one of the basic principles of good governance and plays a key role in public administration in the fight against corruption.

Stating that the Right to Information Act had brought about revolutionary changes in the administration as it empowered the people of the country to fight against corruption, irregularities and irresponsible attitude of the administrative machinery, he said India, which is the largest democracy in the world, had become participatory democracy with the enactment of the RTI Act.

Elaborating further, the Governor said democracy means meaningful participation of the people in the public affairs and a democratic government should be sensitive to the public opinion. He also said people in the general administration should be aware that democracy is the rule of the people and elected representatives are accountable to citizens for all their

actions.

Chief Commissioner of Income Tax and Central Employees Welfare Coordination Committee chairman M Bhupal Reddy said it is for the first time that 23 Central government departments in Andhra Pradesh, had come together and organised the programme to mark Vigilance Awareness Week.

The Governor administered ‘Vigilance Pledge’ to the participants of the programme on the occasion.

Mukesh Kumar Meena, Secretary to Governor, RN Chandrasekhar, Joint Director of Intelligence Bureau, and other officials were present.