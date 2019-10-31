Morning walker mauled by wild bear in Uddanam

By Express News Service

SRIKAKULAM: The Uddanam people are scared of wild bear attacks and spending sleepless nights, particularly in Sompeta and Vajrapukotturu mandals. Two persons were injured in different wild bear attacks within a gap of one week.

After a farmer Rapaka Deva Raju was injured in a wild bear attack at Golluru in Sompeta Mandal on October 24, a morning walker was mauled on Wednesday morning at Shiva Sagar Beach in Vajrapukotturu Mandal. The injured has been identified as Battina Kamesu, a resident of Batupuram village of Vajrapukotturu Mandal. According to village sources, Kamesu went to the beach at Akkupalli for a morning walk. When he crossed a cashew orchard, a wild bear pounced on him.