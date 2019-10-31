Home States Andhra Pradesh

TDP national general secretary Nara Lokesh Jagan Reddy's accuses government of selling sand in kilograms

TDP national general secretary Nara Lokesh has launched a broadside against the YSRC government over sand scarcity.

Published: 31st October 2019 07:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st October 2019 07:13 AM

Nara Lokesh speaks to a construction worker during TDP deeksha on sand scarcity, in Guntur on Wednesday I Express

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: TDP national general secretary Nara Lokesh has launched a broadside against the YSRC government over sand scarcity. He alleged that the price of sand, which was available for Rs 1,400 to Rs 1,800 per tractor load during the TDP rule, has shot up to Rs 4,000-Rs 6,000.

Taking a dig at the Jagan government for selling sand in less quantity, Lokesh said the government created a new record by selling sand in kilograms. He was speaking at a deeksha organised by the party here against the new sand policy.

“Jagan was talking about becoming the best chief minister in six months. However, Jagan failed to become a normal chief minister and he has become a Chief Minister who damaged AP on all fronts in just five months,” he alleged. Lokesh said there is no use for the public with the online sand policy due to unavailability of sand.

“The incapability of YSRC government is driving construction workers into suicide. Five construction workers committed suicide so far,  but there is no response from the government,” he alleged and termed the new sand policy a total failure. He demanded reintroduction of free sand policy, Rs 50,000 compensation to each construction worker for losing works in the past five months (Rs 10,000 per month) and Rs 25 lakh ex gratia to the kin of construction workers who committed suicides. He alleged that more than 30 lakh workers lost their job. MP Galla Jaydev, Guntur West MLA M Giridhar and other TDP leaders were present. 

Comments

