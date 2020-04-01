Drop in air pollution levels across Andhra Pradesh

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: In some good news, Andhra Pradesh Pollution Control Board (APPCB) has reported drop in air pollution levels across the State after the 21-day lockdown began. However, APPCB officials on Tuesday said there was no significant decline in water pollution levels.

“There will be a minimal impact of lockdown on water quality of River Krishna as pilgrimage activities near the river banks have reduced,” read a statement released by the APPCB.

Adding to it, APPCB junior scientist BV Prasad said, “The main contributor to water pollution in the State was mixing of domestic sewage water and industrial effluents with the river water. People throwing garbage near river banks and taking bath are seasonal and secondary reasons.”

Amongst the domestic sewage water and industrial effluents, the former is the biggest contributor, he added.

On the other hand, the air quality in the State has been recorded to be in the good category — Air Quality Index (AQI) below 50 — as against the usual and few times recorded as satisfactory (AQI between 51 and 100) and moderate (AQI between 101 and 200) categories, respectively. Meanwhile, the officials have said low air pollution level will be back to normal and might exceed the regular levels once lockdown was withdrawn.