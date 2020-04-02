Andhra Pradesh cop skips mom’s last rites, stays at work to honour her

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Prioritising the good of society, a sub-inspector (SI) working for the Government Railway Police (GRP) recently chose not to attend his mother’s last rites, and watched the proceedings over a video call instead.

The SI, K Shantaram, heard about her demise when he was enforcing lockdown orders near the Vijayawada Railway station on Saturday. "He grieved for her, but chose to stay and continue his work. He remained calm and actively fulfilled his duties despite the loss," said GRP circle inspector (CI) Udatha Bangarraju.

Shantaram’s mother Seethamahalakshmi, 69, who passed away due to age-related ailments, was living with her younger son in a small village in Vizianagaram district. When asked why he didn’t attend the proceedings, Shantaram told The New Indian Express, "To reach Vizianagaram, I would have had to cross four districts and 40 checkpoints, and come across several people. If I got infected with COVID-19 on the way, I might have spread it to others. I’m not only concerned about my safety; I cannot put other people’s lives at risk."

Being the eldest son, Shantaram handed over the responsibility of conducting the last rites to his brother. "My family is proud of me for this decision. My mother wouldn’t want me to abandon my duties at a time like this, and I am doing what I can to honour her," an emotional Shantaram said.