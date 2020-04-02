STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Andhra Pradesh cop skips mom’s last rites, stays at work to honour her

Shantaram’s mother Seethamahalakshmi, 69, who passed away due to age-related ailments, was living with her younger son in a small village in Vizianagaram district.

Published: 02nd April 2020 11:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd April 2020 06:54 PM   |  A+A-

Sub-Inspector K Shantaram

Sub-Inspector K Shantaram (File photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:  Prioritising the good of society, a sub-inspector (SI) working for the Government Railway Police (GRP) recently chose not to attend his mother’s last rites, and watched the proceedings over a video call instead.

The SI, K Shantaram, heard about her demise when he was enforcing lockdown orders near the Vijayawada Railway station on Saturday. "He grieved for her, but chose to stay and continue his work. He remained calm and actively fulfilled his duties despite the loss," said GRP circle inspector (CI) Udatha Bangarraju.

Shantaram’s mother Seethamahalakshmi, 69, who passed away due to age-related ailments, was living with her younger son in a small village in Vizianagaram district. When asked why he didn’t attend the proceedings, Shantaram told The New Indian Express, "To reach Vizianagaram, I would have had to cross four districts and 40 checkpoints, and come across several people. If I got infected with COVID-19 on the way, I might have spread it to others. I’m not only concerned about my safety; I cannot put other people’s lives at risk."

Being the eldest son, Shantaram handed over the responsibility of conducting the last rites to his brother. "My family is proud of me for this decision. My mother wouldn’t want me to abandon my duties at a time like this, and I am doing what I can to honour her," an emotional Shantaram said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Andhra Pradesh Police Coronavirus AP cop mother death
India Matters
This Chennai woman is selflessly distributing food packets to the poor
A health worker sanitises an area near Nizamuddin mosque after people who attended the religious congregation at Tabligh-e-Jamaats Markaz tested postive for COVID-19 in New Delhi on Wednesday April 1 2020. (Photo | Parveen Negi/EPS)
Tamil Nadu confirms 110 new cases, global count crosses 8.7 lakhs
Image used for representational purpose only (File | AP)
Three Olympic-bound boxers show how to keep fit during lockdown
Suspected novel coronavirus patients Nizamuddin area being taken to hospital for tests on Tuesday (Photo | Anil Shakya, EPS)
Thousands under scanner for train travel with Tablighi Jamaat participants

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A man walks through a disinfectant-spraying tunnel at Thennampalayam market in Tamil Nadu’s Tirupur city | PRABHU KUMAR
Tamil Nadu gets a 'disinfection' tunnel to make vegetable shopping easy during coronavirus
Lockdown Tales: This man feeds Bengaluru stray dogs and makes them feel loved
Gallery
English batsman Jos Buttler was mankaded by Ravi Ashwin in the IPL 2019 clash between Rajasthan Royals and KXI Punjab during the 2019 edition of the tournament. After he proceeded to deliver the final ball of the 13th over, Ashwin stopped and with the Eng
Don't get mankad by COVID-19: Sports stars can teach us the dos and don'ts of coronavirus prevention. Luis Suarez, Cheteswar Pujara, Steve Smith and more...
Former Australian spinner Shane Warne picked Sourav Ganguly as the skipper of his greatest Indian XI. The 50-year-old nominated his greatest Indian XI during an Instagram Live session and picked only the players he played against in his career. (Photo | A
Sourav Ganguly to Virender Sehwag: Check out Australian legend Shane Warne's greatest Indian XI
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp