Tally rises to 132 as 21 more test positive in Andhra Pradesh

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The total number of COVID-19 cases shot up to 132 in AP with 21 more samples testing

positive on Thursday.

The media bulletin issued by the State Nodal Officer for COVID-19 Dr Arja Srikanth said the 21 results pertain to the sample tested from 10 pm last night. In AP, till now, a total of 1800 samples were tested of which 132 came positive while 1175 are negative for COVID-19. The results of 493 more samples are

awaited.

Of the total 1800 samples tested so far, 1301 pertains to people who attended the Nizamuddin Markaz (759 Delhi returned and 543 their contactees).

The fresh positive cases were recorded from Nellore, Chittoor and Prakasam districts, the bulletin said.