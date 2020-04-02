Telangana youngster on bike dies in attempt to flee from police at Andhra border

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: A youngster lost his life after crashing into the barricade at a border checkpost in an attempt to cross over to Andhra Pradesh from neighbouring Telangana late on Wednesday night. The inter-state borders were sealed in view of the nationwide lockdown being enforced to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

According to Guntur district police, two youngsters from Nalgonda in Telangana tried to enter AP when the mishap took place. Even as the police at the Pondugal inter-state borders tried to stop them, the person driving the vehicle gave the slip to the police and zoomed past the barricades into AP.

The policemen posted at the border alerted the next checkpost at Srinagar, some two

kilometres away, to stop the vehicle. The police at Srinagar pulled down the boom barrier at the checkpost to stop the vehicle. As the youngsters reached the checkpost, the police tried to stop them but the person driving the vehicle tried to give the slip to the police there also and accelerated.

"The person driving the motorcycle saw the boom barrier and bent down in an effort

to avert colliding with the barrier. The pillion rider, however, crashed into the barrier and fell down leading to severe injuries. The motorist fled leaving behind the pillion rider,'' police said. The injured was shifted to Macherla hospital where he died on Thursday morning.

Police identified the deceased as 24-year-old SK Basheeruddin of Nalgonda from the identity card on his person. They are trying to contact the family members of the deceased in Nalgonda and trace the person who was driving the vehicle.