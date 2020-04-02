Tele-medicine call centre, to be available round the clock, launched in Andhra Pradesh's Srikakulam

G Ramesh Babu By

Express News Service

SRIKAKULAM: A tele-medicine call centre was launched at the Srikakulam Collectorate on Tuesday. Specialist doctors are available round-the-clock at the call centre in three shifts. This initiative was launched as outpatient services in all hospitals, public as well as private, have been shut down in the district following lockdown.

To avail the service, patients have to make a WhatsApp video call to speak to the doctors. A huge screen has been set up for the doctors to chat with patients, examine them and provide treatment. "We have provided treatment to 12 patients in four hours," Dr K Rani, a pulmonologist, said. Majority of those who called up the call centre suffer from fever, cough, cold among others.

The doctors have received about 50 calls from Tuesday evening from various patients. “We refer the patients to hospitals if the problems are severe in nature,” Dr SVB Gupta, a psychiatrist, said. Apart from getting treated by the doctors, people can place the order for home delivery of medicines. This facility is available throughout the district. Speaking to TNIE, District Collector J Nivas said depending upon the severity of the health problem, the doctor will visit the patient’s home for providing treatment.

Transportation will be provided to the patients in case of emergency, he added. The doctors will visit the house of the patient for providing treatment for which district administration has tied up Indian Medical Association of Srikakulam branch, Nivas said.

Dr Satyanand (94412 92918), Dr Mala Venkata Rao (8309555700) and Dr Kelli Chinna Babu (9848277337) have come forward to provide treatment to patients for minor health problems. The call centre number is on 9490576658.

Order for home delivery of medicines can be placed at Balaji Medicals on 7730932580 and 7013647743, Shiva Bajali Medicals and General Stores on 9010942360 and 9703364650, Appolo Pharmacy-1 on 7995882847.