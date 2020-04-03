STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Many people linked to Delhi meet under lens

6 persons who attended Nizamuddin Markaz event admitted to Eluru GGH; 86 quarantined in Anantapur district.

Published: 03rd April 2020 10:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd April 2020 10:47 AM   |  A+A-

Attendees of Markaz Nizamuddin in New Delhi|Anil Shakya

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The number of positive COVID -19 cases in the State is increasing day by day. At the same time, the number of symptomatic and asymptomatic cases being admitted to isolation wards in hospitals or quarantine centres is also on the rise. On Thursday, as many as 10 people with COVID-19 symptoms were admitted to the isolation ward at Kakinada GGH.

In Visakhapatnam, since Wednesday night, as many as 63 people with COVID-19 symptoms were admitted to both Chest Hospital and another isolation centre. In Srikakulam district, 12 people with coronavirus symptoms were admitted to various hospitals.  

In Eluru, six persons, who attended Nizamuddin Markaz event, were admitted to the isolation ward at the GGH. Samples of another 99 people,  who were reported to be in contact with the people tested positive for the virus, were collected and sent for testing.

In Guntur, 40 people, who were suspected to be in contact with people tested positive, were shifted to government-run quarantine centres and their samples were sent  for testing. In Anantapur, 86 people, who were in contact with those who returned from New Delhi, were shifted to quarantine centres and their samples were sent for testing. In Kadapa, samples of five persons, who were in contact with a confirmed Covid patient, were taken and they were home quarantined. In Kurnool, as many as 271 samples were taken from the people, who were in contact with persons who attended the religious meeting in Delhi, and they were shifted to quarantine centres.  

Meanwhile, district administrations in Visakhapatnam, Krishna, Guntur, Prakasam, West Godavari, East Godavari, Nellore, Kadapa, Chittoor, Anantapur and Kurnool have initiated containment measures in the localities where houses of confirmed cases of COVID-19 were located. Further, surveys are being conducted to identify those who were in contact with the persons tested positive. Meanwhile, lockdown measures have been intensified across the State.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Markaz COVID-19
India Matters
This Chennai woman is selflessly distributing food packets to the poor
A health worker sanitises an area near Nizamuddin mosque after people who attended the religious congregation at Tabligh-e-Jamaats Markaz tested postive for COVID-19 in New Delhi on Wednesday April 1 2020. (Photo | Parveen Negi/EPS)
Tamil Nadu confirms 110 new cases, global count crosses 8.7 lakhs
Image used for representational purpose only (File | AP)
Three Olympic-bound boxers show how to keep fit during lockdown
Suspected novel coronavirus patients Nizamuddin area being taken to hospital for tests on Tuesday (Photo | Anil Shakya, EPS)
Thousands under scanner for train travel with Tablighi Jamaat participants

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purpose. (Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Coronavirus: Tamil Nadu sees biggest one-day spike, total cases in India cross 2500
A migrant walks past police barricades placed near Ghazipur during a nationwide lockdown. (Photo | PTI)
Coronavirus: Story of a 23-year-old who died after walking for 454 km to go home
Gallery
English batsman Jos Buttler was mankaded by Ravi Ashwin in the IPL 2019 clash between Rajasthan Royals and KXI Punjab during the 2019 edition of the tournament. After he proceeded to deliver the final ball of the 13th over, Ashwin stopped and with the Eng
Don't get mankad by COVID-19: Sports stars can teach us the dos and don'ts of coronavirus prevention. Luis Suarez, Cheteswar Pujara, Steve Smith and more...
Former Australian spinner Shane Warne picked Sourav Ganguly as the skipper of his greatest Indian XI. The 50-year-old nominated his greatest Indian XI during an Instagram Live session and picked only the players he played against in his career. (Photo | A
Sourav Ganguly to Virender Sehwag: Check out Australian legend Shane Warne's greatest Indian XI
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp