Many people linked to Delhi meet under lens

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The number of positive COVID -19 cases in the State is increasing day by day. At the same time, the number of symptomatic and asymptomatic cases being admitted to isolation wards in hospitals or quarantine centres is also on the rise. On Thursday, as many as 10 people with COVID-19 symptoms were admitted to the isolation ward at Kakinada GGH.

In Visakhapatnam, since Wednesday night, as many as 63 people with COVID-19 symptoms were admitted to both Chest Hospital and another isolation centre. In Srikakulam district, 12 people with coronavirus symptoms were admitted to various hospitals.

In Eluru, six persons, who attended Nizamuddin Markaz event, were admitted to the isolation ward at the GGH. Samples of another 99 people, who were reported to be in contact with the people tested positive for the virus, were collected and sent for testing.

In Guntur, 40 people, who were suspected to be in contact with people tested positive, were shifted to government-run quarantine centres and their samples were sent for testing. In Anantapur, 86 people, who were in contact with those who returned from New Delhi, were shifted to quarantine centres and their samples were sent for testing. In Kadapa, samples of five persons, who were in contact with a confirmed Covid patient, were taken and they were home quarantined. In Kurnool, as many as 271 samples were taken from the people, who were in contact with persons who attended the religious meeting in Delhi, and they were shifted to quarantine centres.

Meanwhile, district administrations in Visakhapatnam, Krishna, Guntur, Prakasam, West Godavari, East Godavari, Nellore, Kadapa, Chittoor, Anantapur and Kurnool have initiated containment measures in the localities where houses of confirmed cases of COVID-19 were located. Further, surveys are being conducted to identify those who were in contact with the persons tested positive. Meanwhile, lockdown measures have been intensified across the State.