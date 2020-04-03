Youngster caught by police for crossing Guntur border kills self

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: A 22-year-old, who was caught by the Guntur police for crossing the district border, has ended his life, alleging that the police “humiliated and behaved irresponsibly” with him. The youngster sent a video message to his friends and hanged himself from a tree near Bapatla. Director General of Police Gautam Sawang has ordered an inquiry into the incident.

According to the police and reports, the deceased, Pedada Srinivasa Rao, from Putla Cheruvu village in Mandavalli mandal in Krishna district worked at a textile factory in Nagari of Chittoor district. With the lockdown forcing the unit to close, he set off on his two-wheeler to reach his native place.

After he crossed the border of Prakasam district at Vedulapalli on Wednesday, the local police caught him and arrested him for violating the lockdown rules.

After being arrested, the youngster was handed over to the Vedulapalli police under Bapatla Circle. A case was registered against him and his vehicle was impounded. As per the rules, anyone crossing an inter-State or inter-district border must be quarantined for 14 days.

According to Bapatla Rural Circle Inspector K Srinivasa Reddy, as Srinivasa Rao repeatedly pleaded with them, they let him off and asked him to board a truck heading towards Krishna district. However, he was found hanging from a tree in Bapatla on Thursday.

Before hanging himself, Srinivasa Rao sent a video message to his friends, which went viral. “Friends, after arresting me yesterday, they have left me here in a helpless situation. The Vedulapalli police behaved in an irresponsible manner. They are responsible for my death,’’ he said in the video.

Taking note of the video, DGP Gautam Sawang ordered an inquiry and asked Guntur Range Inspector General of Police J Prabhakar Rao to submit a report.