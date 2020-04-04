Inquiry into Tirupati man’s death on: IGP

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: Guntur range IGP J Prabhakar Rao said additional SP K Chakravarthy has been ordered to conduct an inquiry into the death of a youngster, who had alleged that police ‘humiliated and behaved irresponsibly’ with him.

22-year-old Peddada Srinivasa Rao was returning from his native in Tirupati, when he was stopped by the police at Vedullapalli check post under Bapatla rural police station limits on Wednesday. After being arrested, the youngster was handed over to the Vedulapalli police of Bapatla circle. A case was registered against him and his vehicle was impounded. As per the rules, anyone crossing an inter-state or inter-district border must be quarantined for 14 days.

According to Bapatla Rural Circle Inspector K Srinivasa Reddy, as Srinivasa Rao repeatedly pleaded with them, they let him off and asked him to board a truck heading towards Krishna district. However, the driver asked him to get off the vehicle as the youth was coughing. On Thursday, he sent a video message to his friends before hanging himself from a tree.

IG J Prabhakar Rao said the police were inquiring how did he manage to reach Bapatla mandal on his motorcycle and the role of the police during lockdown norms.In another incident, a man reportedly suffered cardiac arrest when he was running away from the police at Lajapathirai Pet in Palacollu of Wednesday. According to information, the deceased, Vendra Veeranjaneyulu, was having breakfast at a roadside eatery. After seeing the police, he tried to run, but collapsed after some distance.