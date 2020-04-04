Sudan national on way to Tirupati from Vijayawada caught despite lockdown orders

By Express News Service

CHITTOOR: Srikalahasthi Urban Police intercepted a Sudan citizen on Friday while he was riding on a motorcycle towards Tirupati from Vijayawada, defying the lockdown.

He was shifted to SV Ruia Government General Hospital in Tirupati for conducting Covid-19 tests. According to Srikalahasti SDPO E Nagendrudu, the foreigner, who claimed to have a student visa, was intercepted by police at Bikshala Gopuram in Srikalahasti on Friday morning.

“On questioning, he told the police that he was going to Tirupati to meet his friends. Though he produced his passport and other documents to prove his identity, we handed over him to the Municipal Commissioner of Srikalahasti as he violated the lockdown norms and failed to produce his travel history,” Nagendrudu said.

Municipal Commissioner B Srikanth instructed the medical and health teams to shift the Sudan citizen to Ruia hospital.

“The doctors at Ruia hospital collected samples of the foreigner and sent for testing. He was sent to a government-run quarantine facility,” he said. Meanwhile, Dr O Chandra Mohan, Incharge of COVID-19, Srikalahasthi, said that the foreign national has no symptoms of coronavirus, but as a precautionary measure, his samples were sent for testing.