Three new coronavirus positive cases in Guntur 

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: With three new cases on Saturday, the number of covid-19 positive cases rose to 11 in Guntur city. The new cases belong to Auto Nagar, Buchaiah Nagar and Kummari Bazaar colony in the city.

Two of the new cases had attended the religious congregation at Nizamuddin, Delhi. Another patient was primary contact of the Delhi returnees.

Earlier, eight positive cases were found at Kummari Bazaar, Mangaldas Nagar, Sangadigunta, Anandpeta, LB Nagar area, Darga Manyam area and Srinivasaraothota in the city. Guntur Municipal Corporation (GMC) had declared these areas as red zones.

Meanwhile, fire department officials along with GMC staff intensified disinfection drive in the red zones. Further, Health department staff along with ANM and ASHA workers intensified door-to-door survey to identify primary and secondary contacts of Delhi returnees.

The officials were also creating awareness about the precautionary measures. GMC commissioner C Anuradha on Saturday inspected red zone in the city and urged citizens to stay in their homes.