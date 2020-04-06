Meat, chicken sale banned in Mangalagiri

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: Revenue department has banned sale of meat and chicken in Mangalagiri town on Sunday.

The revenue department announced red zone in and around Tipparla Bazar of Mangalagiri after two covid-19 positive cases were reported.

Tahsildar GV Ramprasad said the department closed meat and chicken shop within 3 km radius of red zone.

He further said the meat shops were also violating lockdown norms by remaining opened after 11 am. The tahsildar warned shop owners that strict action will be taken if they open shops during lockdown period.

Meanwhile, municipal authorities also marked three lines on the roads with a minimum distance of one metre to maintain social distancing. The authorities also closed internal roads by setting up barricades to restrict the public movement in the town.