Andhra Pradesh government to promote coronavirus awareness in big way

The CS further instructed measures in home isolation, including maintaining safe distance, sanitisation, proper surveillance to be followed in urban  and rural areas by primary and secondary themes.

Coronavirus

For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: State Level Task Force Committee member to fight coronavirus (media management) and Commissioner, I&PR Thumma Vijay Kumar Reddy on Monday said it was decided to publicise and circulate the initiatives taken by the State government more effectively, including about the testing laboratories established by the government.

After a review by Chief Secretary Nilam Sawhney on the evaluation of initiatives and preventive measures taken by the government for containing Covid-19, Vijay Kumar said that the CS directed to publicise and circulate the information on initiatives taken by the government more effectively and testing laboratories established by the government shall be notified and popularised further.

He informed that the CS directed to publicise self-isolation and home isolation measures widely and even after lifting the lockdown to promote coronavirus awareness among people in a big way.

The CS further instructed measures in home isolation, including maintaining safe distance, sanitisation, proper surveillance to be followed in urban  and rural areas by primary and secondary themes. Aarogya Setu app developed by the Government of India shall be popularised, he added.

Comments

