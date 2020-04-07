Ensure safety of Andhra Pradesh workers stranded in other states: CM Jagan Mohan Reddy

S Viswanath By

Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: At a time when the kith and kin of the workers stranded in other States due to the 21-day nationwide lockdown are expressing concern over their safety, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is learnt to have given clear cut instructions to the officials to ensure their safety and welfare.

When the officials informed him that the respective State governments where workers from AP stranded, are extending ration and other facilities as prescribed by the Centre, the Chief Minister insisted that the welfare of migrant workers from AP be closely monitored.

“Money is not a criterion. Come what may. Safety of our people comes first,” sources quoting Jagan said.

At the behest of the Chief Minister, a team of two officials and two leaders of the Srikakulam district fishermen cooperative society were sent to Veraval fishing harbour in Gujarat where about 5,000 fishermen from North Coastal Andhra, mostly from Srikakulam, were stranded following imposition of the lockdown.

“Following the directions of the Chief Minister, we sent the official team in an Innova along with Rs 10 lakh to provide all support to the stranded fishermen. More money for fishermen will be sent if needed. As it takes a lot of time to reach Gujarat, we have arranged two car drivers.

"The official team will reach Veraval by Tuesday morning and will remain with the stranded fishermen until the end of the lockdown to bring them back to their native places safely,” an official told TNIE.

Stating that the Collector of Gir Somnath district has already deployed the Assistant Director of Fisheries as the nodal officer to take care of the 5,000 stranded fishermen from AP, a senior official informed that the Chief Minister is very particular that apart from the support extended by the Gujarat government, the responsibility of aiding them also lies on his government to boost the morale of the stranded and instil confidence among their families and directed that an official team from AP be sent there. Jagan is satisfied after being informed about sending of an official team to Gujarat, the official added.

When contacted by TNIE, Special Chief Secretary Satish Chandra entrusted with the task of ensuring the safety of those stranded in other States, maintained that they are coordinating with the officials of other State governments, where people from AP are stranded.

16,479 people in 314 rehabilitation camps

As many as 16,479 people have been accommodated in 314 rehabilitation camps being run in the State for migrant workers, street dwellers and others.

Food is being provided to the people in the rehabilitation camps. A special officer is monitoring the functioning of the rehabilitation camps in each district.

The Chief Minister has emphasised the need for quick response to the distress calls received by 1902 helpline.