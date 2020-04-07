One more death takes COVID-19 toll to four in Andhra Pradesh

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The deaths arising out of COVID-19 outbreak in Andhra Pradesh rose to four with the

death of a 45-year-old from Kurnool district. The patient died on April 3 but the results of his samples came out positive on Tuesday.

According to the media bulletin released at 11 am, the Patient No 247 from Nandyal in Kurnool district does not have any travel history. The patient got admitted to the Kurnool Government General Hospital in April 1 with symptoms of COVID-19 and his samples taken the same day. The patient was having a history of Type-II Diabetes, the bulletin said.

The patient died on April 3 and the results of his samples tested positive on Tuesday. Officials said he was a contactee of a COVID-19 positive person from his family who attended the Nizamuddin Markaz.

With the death of Patient No 247, the toll in the State rose to four.

Meanwhile, one more sample tested positive for COVID-19 in the tests conducted from 6 pm on Monday to 9 am on Tuesday taking the total number of positive cases to 304. The fresh case was recorded from Guntur district.

Graphics:

Total positive cases - 304

Deaths - 4

Recovered and discharged - 6

District-Wise Break-Up:

Anantapur - 6

Chittoor - 17

East Godavari - 11

Guntur - 33

Kadapa - 27

Krishna - 29

Kurnool - 74

Nellore - 42

Prakasam - 24

Visakhapatnam - 20

West Godavari - 21