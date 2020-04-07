STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

One more death takes COVID-19 toll to four in Andhra Pradesh

The patient died on April 3 but the results of his samples came out positive on Tuesday.

Published: 07th April 2020 12:30 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th April 2020 12:30 PM   |  A+A-

Coronavirus test, COVID-19 testing, Testing

Image for representation.

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The deaths arising out of COVID-19 outbreak in Andhra Pradesh rose to four with the
death of a 45-year-old from Kurnool district. The patient died on April 3 but the results of his samples came out positive on Tuesday.

According to the media bulletin released at 11 am, the Patient No 247 from Nandyal in Kurnool district does not have any travel history. The patient got admitted to the Kurnool Government General Hospital in April 1 with symptoms of COVID-19 and his samples taken the same day. The patient was having a history of Type-II Diabetes, the bulletin said.

The patient died on April 3 and the results of his samples tested positive on Tuesday. Officials said he was a contactee of a COVID-19 positive person from his family who attended the Nizamuddin Markaz.

With the death of Patient No 247, the toll in the State rose to four.

Meanwhile, one more sample tested positive for COVID-19 in the tests conducted from 6 pm on Monday to 9 am on Tuesday taking the total number of positive cases to 304. The fresh case was recorded from Guntur district.

Graphics:

Total positive cases - 304
Deaths - 4
Recovered and discharged - 6

District-Wise Break-Up:

Anantapur - 6
Chittoor - 17
East Godavari - 11
Guntur - 33
Kadapa - 27
Krishna - 29
Kurnool - 74
Nellore - 42
Prakasam - 24
Visakhapatnam - 20
West Godavari - 21

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
COVID-19 Coronavirus
Coronavirus
Negligence is key factor for rapid spread of coronavirus, says survivor
LISTEN | Indian student on life in coronavirus-hit Italy
Bengaluru gurdwara packs langar for needy as humanity triumphs over coronavirus
These long-standing habits at the international level of sporting events could change forever once tournaments and events resume after the pandemic.
Pandemic might change international sporting habits as we know it!

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India lights up during coronavirus lockdown, celebrates mini Diwali
COVID -19 Survivors: Negligence is key factor for rapid spread of coronavirus, says survivor
Gallery
Russell Ire Crowe was born on April 7, 1964 in Wellington in a family with acting legacy. The Oscar-winning actor, best known for playing Gen. Maximus Decimus Meridius in 'Gladiator' and Sgt. Wendell 'Bud' White in 'LA Confidential', is one of the finest actors alive. Here are nine little known facts about the New Zealander that you might be unaware of.
Happy birthday Russel Crowe: An on-screen 'Gladiator' and owner of  'A beautiful mind'
These long-standing habits at the international level of sporting events could change forever once tournaments and events resume after the pandemic.
Coronavirus impact: Pandemic might change international sporting habits as we know it!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp