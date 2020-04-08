STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Andhra Pradesh COVID-19 positive cases reach 329 as 15  fresh cases emerge

Kurnool district continues to top the chart with 74 positive cases while Nellore is at the second place with 49 cases

Published: 08th April 2020 11:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th April 2020 11:53 AM   |  A+A-

coronavirus

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: With 15 samples testing positive for COVID-19 in the past 15 hours, the total number of coronavirus positive cases touched 329 in Andhra Pradesh.

According to the media bulletin released at 10 am on Wednesday, the 15 cases were recorded from 6 pm on Tuesday from 9 am on Wednesday. Nellore and Krishna districts recorded six each case while three samples from Chittoor district tested positive for the virus.

Kurnool district continues to top the chart with 74 positive cases while Nellore is at the second place with 49 cases. Srikakulam and Vizianagaram districts in North Coastal Andhra continue to remain as coronavirus-free districts much to the relief of the respective district administrations.

   No. of Positive cases   No. of deaths   No. of cured patients
          329           4               6

District-Wise Break-Up:

Anantapur 6
Chittoor 20
East Godavari 11
Guntur 41
Kadapa 28
Krishna 35
Kurnool 74
Prakasam 24
Visakhapatnam 20
West Godavari 21
Nellore 49


 

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Andhra Pradesh coronavirus cases COVID 19 coronavirus
Coronavirus
Kerala sets up India’s first walk-in kiosk for sample collection
Bhilwara’s quartet leads the corona hotspot on path to recovery
Zooming through Hyderabad's streets: Here's a corona car!
People wearing masks, walk across a street in Hong Kong, Monday, Feb. 24, 2020. The COVID-19 viral illness has sickened thousands of people throughout China and other countries since December. (Photo | AP)
Scarcity of basic essentials is a problem: NRI on life in coronavirus-hit USA

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Coronavirus: Kerala sets up India’s first walk-in kiosk (WISK) for sample collection
Coronavirus outbreak: Bhilwara’s quartet leads the hotspot on path to recovery
Gallery
As a fortnight passes with a lockdown amid the spread of coronavirus pandemic, The New Indian Express bring you scenes from around the nation.
India enters 15th day of lockdown as COVID-19 cases go past 5000
Russell Ire Crowe was born on April 7, 1964 in Wellington in a family with acting legacy. The Oscar-winning actor, best known for playing Gen. Maximus Decimus Meridius in 'Gladiator' and Sgt. Wendell 'Bud' White in 'LA Confidential', is one of the finest actors alive. Here are nine little known facts about the New Zealander that you might be unaware of.
Happy birthday Russel Crowe: An on-screen 'Gladiator' and owner of  'A beautiful mind'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp