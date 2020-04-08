Andhra Pradesh COVID-19 positive cases reach 329 as 15  fresh cases emerge

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: With 15 samples testing positive for COVID-19 in the past 15 hours, the total number of coronavirus positive cases touched 329 in Andhra Pradesh.

According to the media bulletin released at 10 am on Wednesday, the 15 cases were recorded from 6 pm on Tuesday from 9 am on Wednesday. Nellore and Krishna districts recorded six each case while three samples from Chittoor district tested positive for the virus.

Kurnool district continues to top the chart with 74 positive cases while Nellore is at the second place with 49 cases. Srikakulam and Vizianagaram districts in North Coastal Andhra continue to remain as coronavirus-free districts much to the relief of the respective district administrations.

No. of Positive cases No. of deaths No. of cured patients 329 4 6

District-Wise Break-Up:

Anantapur 6 Chittoor 20 East Godavari 11 Guntur 41 Kadapa 28 Krishna 35 Kurnool 74 Prakasam 24 Visakhapatnam 20 West Godavari 21 Nellore 49



