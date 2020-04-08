Animal lovers come to the rescue of stray dogs in Tirupati

By Express News Service

TIRUPATI: Thanks to animal lovers, stray dogs in Tirupati are able to get food during the lockdown period. The Animal Care Land, a volunteer group, led by Dr NN Sreekanth Babu and 10 other animal lovers came forward to feed the dogs.

The volunteer group requested TTD JEO P Basant Kumar to provide food for stray dogs in Tirupati. Responding to their request, the JEO directed officials concerned to supply 500 packets of food twice a day to feed the dogs.

The volunteer group has been going round the city and feeding the stray dogs for the past two days. Thanking the TTD JEO for his kind gesture, Sreekanth said with the support of TTD, they are now able to feed around 500 street dogs which are not able to get food due to the lockdown.

“If TTD hadn’t come forward to provide food, several animals might have died due to starvation,” he said. Volunteers Arjun, Nishanth, Janaki, Udayee, Anoohya, Theja, Lokesh, Pavan, Varun, Kishore and Sreekar are actively taking part in the programme.