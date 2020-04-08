STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
N Chandrababu Naidu writes to Governor, accuses Andhra govt of not paying heed to farmers' woes

The TDP chief sought the Governor’s intervention to address the farmers’ problems and set right the administration to run without highhandedness or discrimination.

TDP supremo Chandrababu Naidu

TDP supremo Chandrababu Naidu (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: In a letter sent to the Governor on Tuesday, TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu accused the government of not paying attention to resolve problems of the farmers.

He said TDP MLA Nimmala Rama Naidu was forced to take out a bycycle yatra to represent the plight of the farmers as West Godavari Collector did not attend phone calls.

“The MLA didn’t take anybody else with him, but the police stopped him and sent him back to Palacole. Later, on the same day, the minister for Animal Husbandry and Fisheries held a review meeting with around 200 officials and YSRC leaders of the district. The meeting, during the COVID-19 lockdown, violated the guidelines issued by the Centre,” Naidu alleged.

