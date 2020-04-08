STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
SVIMS VRDL to get rapid test kits; 90 results in three hours 

The VRDL located at Sri Venkateswara Institute of Medical Sciences (SVIMS) is the nodal centre for conducting tests for coronavirus (COVID-19) for Rayalaseema region, including Nellore district.

By Express News Service

TIRUPATI: The Task Force committee, led by District Collector Dr Narayana Bharat Gupta, is all set to procure automated rapid test kits for coronavirus and hand over the same to Virology Research and Diagnostic Laboratory (VRDL). Using the rapid test kits, 90 samples can be tested in three hours.

The VRDL located at Sri Venkateswara Institute of Medical Sciences (SVIMS) is the nodal centre for conducting tests for coronavirus (COVID-19) for Rayalaseema region, including Nellore district.

It has been receiving samples from Chittoor, Nellore, Prakasam, Kurnool and Kadapa districts.

Earlier, the VRDL used to take seven hours for testing one sample. The samples collected from persons would be sent for specimen processing which takes three hours.

Further, the samples would be sent to Reverse Transcription Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) which takes around three hours.

After collecting the two reports, documentation would be done for an hour. Finally, the computer-generated document would be sent to the National Institute of Virology (NIV), Pune for confirmation. Medical experts at NIV would send a final report to the VRDL within hours after observing the reports.

The faculty at SVIMS were trained in specimen processing. Recently, SVIMS Director Dr Vengamma explained the need to procure automated rapid test kits to Panchayat Raj Minister Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy during the Task Force meeting. Following which, the minister asked Collector and Chairman of Task Force committee Bharat Gupta to procure the devices at the earliest.

