Excise department constable suspended for liquor theft in Andhra Pradesh's Narasaraopet

GUNTUR: An excise department constable was suspended for his alleged involvement in theft of liquor bottles from a government liquor shop at Narasaraopet. The government also removed liquor shop supervisor and watchman for their involvement in the theft.

The liquor shop was sealed by the prohibition and excise department on March 22 as part of Janata Curfew and it remained closed due to the ongoing lockdown. The excise department officials received a complaint about theft in the shop located at Vinukonda Road in Narasaraopet on March 27.

While verifying CCTV footage, the officials found that supervisor G Prasant, watchman Yakob were involved in the theft along with constable Satyanarayana. Excise superintendent C Mahesh Kumar said the department found that `4.90 lakh worth of liquor bottles were stolen from the shop. The department also filed a complaint in Narasaraopet Two Town police station on April 3.

Narasaraopet II Town circle inspector P Krishnaiah said the excise department recovered `3.50 lakh cash from them. The CI said Prasant accepted to commit the theft along with Yakob and Satyanarayana.