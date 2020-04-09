STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Home Minister conducts inspection at isolation centre in Andhra's Guntur district

During the inspection at Guru College, Home Minister Mekathoti Sucharitha interacted with persons who tested negative for COVID-19.

Published: 09th April 2020 09:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th April 2020 09:12 AM   |  A+A-

Mekathoti Sucharitha at Fever Hospital in Guntur district on Wednesday

Mekathoti Sucharitha at Fever Hospital in Guntur district on Wednesday | Express

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: Home Minister Mekathoti Sucharitha on Wednesday conducted a surprise inspection at a COVID-19 isolation centre at Guru college in Guntur.The minister also inaugurated an additional 9 beds in the isolation ward at Government Fever Hospital in Guntur.

During the inspection at Guru College, she interacted with persons who tested negative for COVID-19. She also asked them about the facilities available in the isolation centre and treatment given by the doctors. They urged the minister to start isolation centres in mosques, which can accommodate around 50 persons.
Sucharitha appealed to citizens to cooperate with authorities to contain the spread of coronavirus and asked them to follow lockdown norms. She urged people suffering from symptoms of COVID-19 to undergo medical treatment at the earliest. She warned that police will register cases against those violating lockdown norms.The persons who tested negative expressed their happiness about the facilities and treatment by the doctors at the quarantine centre. District collector I Samuel Anand Kumar accompanied the minister during her visit.

DGP visits red zones

Director-General of Police (DGP) Gautam Sawang conducted a surprise check in red zones in Guntur city on Wednesday.He said the police have registered cases against 47 persons for spreading misinformation about coronavirus. The DGP directed the police and other department employees to take up all precautionary measures while discharging their duties in red zones. He asked the police to strengthen surveillance in red zones and said foreign returnees and Delhi-returnees in the State have been put under surveillance.The DGP applauded health, municipal, police and revenue department employees for working arduously during this health emergency.He said the chain of coronavirus spread can break if people follow the lockdown regulations.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Andhra Pradesh home minister isolation centre inspection Mekathoti Sucharitha coronavirus COVID 19
Coronavirus
Domestic violence on the rise as families confined to homes
A view of deserted roads near Dharavi during a nationwide lockdown in the wake of coronavirus pandemic in Mumbai Thursday April 2 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Maharashtra death rate higher than world's; Mumbai suffers community spread
India lights up during coronavirus lockdown, celebrates mini Diwali
Bhilwara’s quartet leads the corona hotspot on path to recovery

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Indian doctor in New York's COVID-19 epicentre: 'We are forced to decide who gets to live'
For representational purpose. (Photo| PTI)
Survival v/s social distancing? Poor and migrant labourers stuck in dilemma during coronavirus
Gallery
Many sportspersons like MS Dhoni, Virat Kohli and Shikhar Dhawan have made undisclosed contributions. Sania Mirza decided to arrange food for daily wage workers while the Pathan brothers contributed 4,000 masks. While most of the donations went to the PM
Taking guard against COVID-19: Check out contributions made by Indian sports stars to fight coronavirus | Rohit Sharma, PV Sindhu, Yuvraj Singh and more.
As a fortnight passes with a lockdown amid the spread of coronavirus pandemic, The New Indian Express bring you scenes from around the nation.
India enters 15th day of lockdown as COVID-19 cases go past 5000
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp