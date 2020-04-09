Home Minister conducts inspection at isolation centre in Andhra's Guntur district

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: Home Minister Mekathoti Sucharitha on Wednesday conducted a surprise inspection at a COVID-19 isolation centre at Guru college in Guntur.The minister also inaugurated an additional 9 beds in the isolation ward at Government Fever Hospital in Guntur.

During the inspection at Guru College, she interacted with persons who tested negative for COVID-19. She also asked them about the facilities available in the isolation centre and treatment given by the doctors. They urged the minister to start isolation centres in mosques, which can accommodate around 50 persons.

Sucharitha appealed to citizens to cooperate with authorities to contain the spread of coronavirus and asked them to follow lockdown norms. She urged people suffering from symptoms of COVID-19 to undergo medical treatment at the earliest. She warned that police will register cases against those violating lockdown norms.The persons who tested negative expressed their happiness about the facilities and treatment by the doctors at the quarantine centre. District collector I Samuel Anand Kumar accompanied the minister during her visit.

DGP visits red zones

Director-General of Police (DGP) Gautam Sawang conducted a surprise check in red zones in Guntur city on Wednesday.He said the police have registered cases against 47 persons for spreading misinformation about coronavirus. The DGP directed the police and other department employees to take up all precautionary measures while discharging their duties in red zones. He asked the police to strengthen surveillance in red zones and said foreign returnees and Delhi-returnees in the State have been put under surveillance.The DGP applauded health, municipal, police and revenue department employees for working arduously during this health emergency.He said the chain of coronavirus spread can break if people follow the lockdown regulations.