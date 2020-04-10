36 men from Andhra Pradesh quarantined at Nuzvid

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: As many as 36 persons belonging to Andhra Pradesh were stopped at Garikapadu inter-state border check post in the early hours of Thursday.

Chillakallu police prevented them from entering the State and shifted them to a quarantine centre set up at Rajiv Gandhi University of Knowledge Technologies, Nuzvid.

Speaking to TNIE, Nuzvid tahsildar M Suresh said that all the 36 persons reached Hyderabad via Mumbai from Qatar. In Telangana, the officials kept them under quarantine for 14 days.

After examining their health condition, the doctors there declared them having no symptoms of the virus and arranged a bus to reach their native places in AP. Asked if all the 36 persons will be kept under quarantine for 14 days, he said, “As per our protocol, we will once again conduct medical tests for all. After that, they will be allowed to go to their hometowns.”