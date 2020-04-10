STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
‘OLA emergency’ cabs launched in Vishakhapatnam

The cabs can be booked by selecting the ‘Ola Emergency’ category and choosing the destination from the list of more-than-50 hospitals in the city.

Ola Cabs. (Photo| PTI)

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM:  Vizag residents can now use the Ola app to get a cab to the hospital and back. The new ‘Ola Emergency’ service, launched as a pilot project, however, is not for cases related to COVID-19.

The aim is to help patients who don’t require an ambulance, such as those who have scheduled medical appointments for things such as dialysis and chemotherapy, said Ola spokesperson Anand Subramanian.
‘Ola Emergency’ cars are equipped with masks and sanitisers, and operated by specially-trained drivers.

The cabs can be booked by selecting the ‘Ola Emergency’ category and choosing the destination from the list of more-than-50 hospitals in the city.  Vizag on Thursday became the second city after Bengaluru to get this service. Medical professionals may also use the facility to travel to work, and not more than two passengers will be allowed in the car at a time, said principal secretary of transport and R&B MT Krishna Babu, adding that the cabs will be fumigated and sanitised at regular intervals.

