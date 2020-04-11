COVID-19: 10,000 teams cover 2.6 lakh houses in Vishakhapatnam as part of door-to-door survey   

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: About 10,000 teams are undertaking door-to-door survey as part of the symptomatic volunteer survey in all 92 wards within Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) limits to upload data into latest version of Volunteer App.

Already 2.6 lakh houses have been covered in the city in the first two days and remaining houses will be covered by Saturday. This is the third survey being done since March.

The teams comprising UCD volunteer, ANM and Asha workers are visiting the houses to check whether there any person is having cough, cold and fever or any other symptoms of coronavirus. During the survey, till now 614 persons were advised home quarantine and nine persons underwent testing. GVMC Chief Medical Officer of Health Sastry said after the teams uploaded the date, the zonal commissioner will prepare the list of suspects found during the survey.

As per the report of the zonal commissioner, mobile teams are being deputed to conduct testing of the suspects. Depending on necessity they are being shifted to hospital or home quarantine. He said houses in high risk zones were covered on priority in the first two days.

Meanwhile, Agriculture Minister K Kanna Babu said one positive case was reported from Payakaraopeta and the area has been declared a containment zone. He said 21 committees have been formed in the district to fight coronavirus.

With the teacher from Payakaraopeta testing positive, 30 of his contacts were shifted to quarantine. The teacher and his wife were shifted to VIMS from Kakinada. The teacher went to his in-laws’ house at Sankhavaram in East Godavari on March 25 and was suffering from an illness since April 4. He was taken to Kakinada on Wednesday where he tested positive.

The civic staff have taken up sanitisation of 3 km containment zone surrounding the teacher’s residence at Payakaraopeta. Surveillance teams have been deployed to conduct door-to-door survey in the containment zone. Sanitation workers have taken up spraying sodium hypochloride solution and bleaching powder in the red zone.

Meanwhile, all contacts of the Gajuwaka infectee, including his two relatives, were discharged from hospital after they tested negative. Allipuram, Revidi, Thatichetlapalem, Railway New Colony, Poorna Market, Gajuwaka and Narsipatnam have been declared containment zones in the district.