Police presence boosted in red zones in Krishna

As against the earlier timing of 6 am to 11 am, the public would now be allowed to shop only between 9 am and 11 am.

For representational purposes (Photo | Prasant Madugula, EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:  In order to ensure the strict implementation of the lockdown, police presence has been increased in all the 16 red zones identified in Krishna district. 

On Friday, city commissioner of police (CP) Ch Dwaraka Tirumala Rao visited all red zones in the city and instructed the officials to take up elaborate measures so as to restrict people from coming from out of their homes.

“As 25 Covid-19 cases are reported alone from Vijayawada, further restrictions are put in place and more cops have been deployed in the declared red zones to monitor and restrict the public movement,” he said, adding 17 of the 25 patients had returned from the Tablighi Jamaat meet in Nizamuddin, Delhi. 

Also, the police have reduced the permitted timings to buy essential commodities.

The move was taken as more people were seen roaming the streets during these hours, resulting in crowding at rythu bazars and other public places. In rural areas, public were allowed to buy essentials between 6 am and 9 am. 

The CP added people living in the red zones would be supplied essentials at their doorstep and relaxed timings were revised to contain the spread of coronavirus and control public movement. “It takes us (police) just 30 minutes to take a situation under control. Despite repeated requests, we noticed that more people were coming out of their houses, endangering the public health.

If any person is found violating the lockdown restrictions, severe action will be initiated against him/her,” the CP warned. Meanwhile, district collector A Md Imtiaz declared Kummaripalem, Old Rajarajeswaripeta, Ranigarithota, Khuddus Nagar and Payakapuram as red zones and warned of stringent actions against the residents who failed to comply with the orders.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp