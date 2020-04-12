STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Septuagenarian in Andhra spends pension for contract civic workers’ cause amid lockdown

Published: 12th April 2020 09:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th April 2020 12:25 PM

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: A 77-year-old retired government employee, S Brahma Reddy, who had always done his bit to help the poor and needy students in his area, has made news again, this time by spending his entire pension amount to provide essential commodities to the poor people, who were working as contract workers in Sattenapalli municipality, during the lockdown.

Former forest officer Brahma Reddy said that the workers were participating in disinfection measures to control the spread of coronavirus for the welfare of the society.

He said that the workers were running against time so their needs were to be addressed and their sacrifices acknowledged.

He said that he was impressed by the way they were cleaning the garbage during lockdown to keep the areas clean.

He said that he approached Municipal Commissioner P Srinivasa Rao to spend his pension amount of Rs 5,900 to supply essential commodities to the workers, who are working arduously for containment of COVID-19.

He said that he was donating clothes to the poor students who are studying in government schools on August 15 every year.

He said that he used to present Rs 516 to the students, who secured first class in Sarabaiah High School and Girls High School in Sattenapalli.

Further, he distributes books, pencils, pens and stationery to the students at his native place Bhimavaram near Jaggaiahpet in Krishna district.

He with his wife Nagabhushanamma are happily living at Sattenapalli and their two daughters are well settled in different places. Hence, there is no need to save money for him. Commissioner Srinivasa Rao thanked him and asked the public to help the needy people.

The municipal employees are taking all precautionary and safety measures to contain coronavirus so the people must cooperate with them and follow lockdown strictly, he said.

