19 year-old Andhra woman with two uteruses delivers baby in Karimnagar

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In an exceptional case, a 19-year-old woman suffering from a rare congenital defect was operated upon to successfully deliver a healthy girl on Sunday. The woman is from AP’s Prakasam district and lives with her parents in Karimnagar, where they work as daily wage labourers.

She suffers from primi with bicornuate uterus with placenta previa and percreta with anemia. Last week, she suffered from massive internal bleeding after the uterus carrying the fetus put pressure on the other uterus, leading to a rupture.

When they approached a private hospital, they were asked to pay Rs 2 lakh. They reached out to TS Health Minister Eatala Rajender, who asked a team of doctors at Huzurabad Area Hospital to perform the surgery. The procedure lasted two hours.