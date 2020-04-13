STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Eight-months pregnant doctor travels 30 kms daily to attend to patients amid coronavirus in Andhra

The 8-month pregnant doctor travels almost 30 kms every day to the remote Devupalli Public healthcare centre to attend to patients coming from over 30 villages.

Published: 13th April 2020 01:00 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th April 2020 01:02 PM   |  A+A-

Dr S Jhansi

Dr S Jhansi, who is 8-months pregnant, attending to patients in the Devupalli Public healthcare centre. (Photo | EPS)

By Ramesh Babu G
Express News Service

VIZIANAGARAM: She is into her eighth month of pregnancy but instead of resting at home, she
travels almost 30 km every day to the remote Devupalli Public healthcare centre in Vizianagaram district to attend to patients coming from over 30 villages. Dr S Jhansi (33), medical officer at the PHC, does so with a sense of duty and without seeking attention.

"Since there are no private clinics in Devupalli and surrounding villages, people depend solely on the PHC. I have been working at the PHC for the last one-and-a-half years and people rely on the health services at this PHC,'' Dr Jhansi says in a matter of fact way in a free-wheeling chat with TNIE.

Transport is a major problem due to the lockdown but she takes time to go on house visits also in the tribal villages to check on patients, especially pregnant women, and possible coronavirus cases. Among her patients are seven foreign-returnees who have been home quarantined. She has also treated 10 patients with symptoms of COVID-19 at the PHC.

"We have shifted about 10 pregnant women to the PHC for delivery in the last 10 days," she informs.

Apart from deliveries, people suffering from BP, diabetes and other ailments come to the hospital regularly for treatment. But it is the foreign-returnees and patients with coronavirus symptoms who pose a challenge.

"There are about seven foreign returnees in the purview of the PHC under home quarantine who are being monitored strictly. While attending to persons visiting the hospital and visits to villages, I found COVID-19 symptoms in about 10 people and referred them to the district hospital for further COVID-19 tests. Luckily, they all tested negative," Dr Jhansi reveals.

Wasn't it risky, considering she is pregnant too? "I use mask and wear gloves supplied by the government. Similarly, I also clean hands regularly with sanitisers," she replies, adding that she stays away from the four quarantine centres in the Bondapalli mandal. But that is because the centres have special officers. Implied in the answer is her willingness to work there too should the need arise.

Dr Jhansi has the option of taking maternity leave as she entered into the third trimester but decided not to proceed on leave. Instead, she prefers to do her job in the crisis situation. In this, she is well-supported by her family. Her husband Dr Prasanth is also a doctor and works at the Kodavelagala PHC in Nellimerla in the district.

"My husband supports me even in critical conditions like these. It is only because of his support that I am able to attend to my duties," she says and adds after a pause: "In the present situation, people treat doctors as God. It is my duty to serve at this critical juncture."

Prior to joining the Devupalli PHC, Dr Jhansi had worked for six years in a remote tribal area at Ramachodavaram in East Godavari district. She completed her MBBS from the NRI medical college in Mangalagiri in 2009. Her husband echoes her views. "As doctors, we have to treat patients under any circumstances and my wife is living up to the expectations."
 

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
COVID Warrior COVID 19 Coronavirus
Coronavirus
Wives of CRPF personnel make protective gear for healthcare staff
Bombay Municipal Corporation workers prepare an isolation centre for COVID 19 patients at the NSCI dome during the nationwide lockdown imposed in wake of the coronavirus pandemic at Worli in Mumbai Thursday April 9 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Mumbai's NSCI dome made into quarantine facility with 400 beds
Indian doctor in New York: 'We are forced to decide who gets to live'
For representational purpose. (Photo| PTI)
Survival v/s social distancing? Poor and migrant labourers stuck in dilemma

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A recovered COVID-19 patient who has passed his 14-day quarantine, donates plasma in the city's blood center in Wuhan in central China's Hubei province. (Photo | AP)
Cure for COVID-19? Here's all you need to know about blood plasma therapy
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath with The New Indian Express Group Editorial Director Prabhu Chawla (Photo | EPS)
Sacchi Baat: How these 10 Indian Chief Ministers turned into corona warriors
Gallery
CAMBODIAN GENOCIDE (1975): The communist-backed Khmer Rouge rule under the leadership of Pol Pot was responsible for the genocide of nearly two million Cambodians in four years. The regime forcefully relocated city dwellers to labour camps in the countryside, where mass executions, forced labour, malnutrition and poor healthcare took lives in plenty. (Photo | AFP/ Getty Images)
101 years of Jallianwala Bagh massacre: Five other genocides, mass killings in history to know about
A movie a day not enough to keep you busy? How about three then! These trilogies are not essentially best by all measures, but definitely are some of the finest across genres to rewatch or experiment with. Happy binge-watching!
Godfather to Captain America, binge-watch these epic Hollywood trilogies during COVID-19 lockdown. James Cameroon, Tom Hanks, Johnny Depp and more...
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp