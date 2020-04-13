Narasaraopet on edge after death of collection agent

KV Ramana By

Express News Service

GUNTUR: The death of a collection agent who worked for a cable operator, has been haunting Narasaraopet for the past three days. The 45-year-old, who died of coronavirus on Friday, had interacted with around 220 persons while collecting fees for the cable service. Revenue divisional officer (RDO) M Venkateswarlu said two doctors, three support staff and a home guard came in contact with him while collecting his samples at the government hospital, where he had gone to as he was sick.

Twenty-one members of his family were identified as his primary contacts and shifted to quarantine camps. Their reports were expected by Monday, the RDO said and added samples of all the persons with whom the patient had interacted with recently would be collected too for coronavirus testing. Meanwhile, Narasaraopet was completely locked down and door delivery of essential commodities would be done in the declared red zones.

Also, five teams of doctors, Asha workers and ANMs were engaged in house-to-house survey in Varavakatta, Ramireddypeta and Arundelpet. Locals were strongly advised to stay in home isolation at all times. Municipal chief Siva Reddy deputed additional sanitary workers for the disinfecting the containment areas. The workers sprayed sodium hypocholoride and bleaching powder in Varavakatta, Ramireddypeta and Arundelpet.