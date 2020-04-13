STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Narasaraopet on edge after death of collection agent

45-year-old patient, who died of coronavirus on Friday, had interacted with 220 persons 

Published: 13th April 2020 09:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th April 2020 09:15 AM   |  A+A-

Andhra Pradesh Guntur urban police questioning public moving in Guntur city even during complete lockdown of Guntur district on Sunday

Andhra Pradesh Guntur urban police questioning public moving in Guntur city even during complete lockdown of Guntur district on Sunday (Photo | EPS)

By KV Ramana
Express News Service

GUNTUR: The death of a collection agent who worked for a cable operator, has been haunting Narasaraopet for the past three days. The 45-year-old, who died of coronavirus on Friday, had interacted with around 220 persons while collecting fees for the cable service.  Revenue divisional officer (RDO) M Venkateswarlu said two doctors, three support staff and a home guard came in contact with him while collecting his samples at the government hospital, where he had gone to as he was sick. 

Twenty-one members of his family were identified as his primary contacts and shifted to quarantine camps. Their reports were expected by Monday, the RDO said and added samples of all the persons with whom the patient had interacted with recently would be collected too for coronavirus testing. Meanwhile, Narasaraopet was completely locked down and door delivery of essential commodities would be done in the declared red zones. 

Also, five teams of doctors, Asha workers and ANMs were engaged in house-to-house survey in Varavakatta, Ramireddypeta and Arundelpet. Locals were strongly advised to stay in home isolation at all times. Municipal chief Siva Reddy deputed additional sanitary workers for the disinfecting the containment areas. The workers sprayed sodium hypocholoride and bleaching powder in Varavakatta, Ramireddypeta and Arundelpet.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Narasaraopet Andhra Pradesh COVID 19 coronavirus
Coronavirus
Wives of CRPF personnel make protective gear for healthcare staff
Bombay Municipal Corporation workers prepare an isolation centre for COVID 19 patients at the NSCI dome during the nationwide lockdown imposed in wake of the coronavirus pandemic at Worli in Mumbai Thursday April 9 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Mumbai's NSCI dome made into quarantine facility with 400 beds
Indian doctor in New York: 'We are forced to decide who gets to live'
For representational purpose. (Photo| PTI)
Survival v/s social distancing? Poor and migrant labourers stuck in dilemma

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A recovered COVID-19 patient who has passed his 14-day quarantine, donates plasma in the city's blood center in Wuhan in central China's Hubei province. (Photo | AP)
Cure for COVID-19? Here's all you need to know about blood plasma therapy
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath with The New Indian Express Group Editorial Director Prabhu Chawla (Photo | EPS)
Sacchi Baat: How these 10 Indian Chief Ministers turned into corona warriors
Gallery
CAMBODIAN GENOCIDE (1975): The communist-backed Khmer Rouge rule under the leadership of Pol Pot was responsible for the genocide of nearly two million Cambodians in four years. The regime forcefully relocated city dwellers to labour camps in the countryside, where mass executions, forced labour, malnutrition and poor healthcare took lives in plenty. (Photo | AFP/ Getty Images)
101 years of Jallianwala Bagh massacre: Five other genocides, mass killings in history to know about
A movie a day not enough to keep you busy? How about three then! These trilogies are not essentially best by all measures, but definitely are some of the finest across genres to rewatch or experiment with. Happy binge-watching!
Godfather to Captain America, binge-watch these epic Hollywood trilogies during COVID-19 lockdown. James Cameroon, Tom Hanks, Johnny Depp and more...
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp