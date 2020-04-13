VZEZ hands over 1,000 apron kits to APMSIC for local use

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: Many units in Visakhapatnam Special Economic Zone (VSEZ) have come forward to assist India’s fight against coronavirus. As a part of it, first consignment of 1,000 medical apron kits were handed over to the AP Medical Services Infrastructure Corporation Limited (APMSIC), VSEZ development commissioner A Rama Mohan Reddy said here on Sunday.

Reddy said eight units in VSEZ have been given permission for making of 3.1 crore face masks, 90 lakh medical and surgical gowns and 1 lakh apron kits. The first consignment of 1,000 medical apron kits was delivered by Pals Pllush to APMSIC at Kakinada SEZ for domestic use. Ministry of Commerce has exempted these units from basic excise duty up to September 2020 for supplying medical equipment to domestic tariff area (DTA) units, Reddy said.

All pharma units in the VSEZ have enough medicines and drugs to meet both domestic and export requirements. He said Laurus Labs at Atchutapuram has 3.14 million tablets of hydroxychloroquine tablets ready for both export and domestic use (waiting for the approval of the Centre) and Aurobindo & Granules India in Jadcherla Pharma Special Economic Zone has nearly 2000 million paracetamol tablets.

Synergy Casting Ltd has come up with an immediate project to diversify its activities from wheels making (Now the client for this product is General Motors) to prepare medical equipment such as disinfectant tunnel, disposal face shields and masks, hand sanitizer kiosks, paper packets and plastic sanitisation UV+ box, and room defoggers for air cleaning continuously in office spaces. The company is awaiting for the machinery. Lee Pharma at VSEZ, Duvvada, has sought approval for making 5,000 litres of sanitiser in 200 ml pack, and already they have released 1,000 bottles into market.