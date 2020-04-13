STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

VZEZ hands over 1,000 apron kits to APMSIC for local use

Many units in Visakhapatnam Special Economic Zone (VSEZ) have come forward to assist India’s fight against coronavirus.

Published: 13th April 2020 08:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th April 2020 08:54 AM   |  A+A-

Medical apron kits being stitched.

Medical apron kits being stitched. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: Many units in Visakhapatnam Special Economic Zone (VSEZ) have come forward to assist India’s fight against coronavirus. As a part of it, first consignment of 1,000 medical apron kits were handed over to the AP Medical Services Infrastructure Corporation Limited (APMSIC), VSEZ development commissioner A Rama Mohan Reddy said here on Sunday. 

Reddy said eight units in VSEZ have been given permission for making of 3.1 crore face masks, 90 lakh medical and surgical gowns and 1 lakh apron kits.    The first consignment of 1,000 medical apron kits was delivered by Pals Pllush to APMSIC at Kakinada SEZ for domestic use. Ministry of Commerce has exempted these units from basic excise duty up to September 2020 for supplying medical equipment to domestic tariff area (DTA) units, Reddy said. 

All pharma units in the VSEZ have enough medicines and drugs to meet both domestic and export requirements. He said Laurus Labs at Atchutapuram has 3.14 million tablets of hydroxychloroquine tablets ready for both export and domestic use (waiting for the approval of the Centre) and Aurobindo & Granules India in Jadcherla Pharma Special Economic Zone has nearly 2000 million paracetamol tablets. 

Synergy Casting Ltd has come up with an immediate project to diversify its activities from wheels making (Now the client for this product is General Motors) to prepare medical equipment such as disinfectant tunnel, disposal face shields and masks, hand sanitizer kiosks, paper packets and plastic sanitisation UV+ box, and room defoggers for air cleaning continuously in office spaces. The company is awaiting for the machinery.  Lee Pharma at VSEZ, Duvvada, has sought approval for making 5,000 litres of sanitiser in 200 ml pack, and already they have released 1,000 bottles into market.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Visakhapatnam apron kits coronavirus COVID 19
Coronavirus
Wives of CRPF personnel make protective gear for healthcare staff
Bombay Municipal Corporation workers prepare an isolation centre for COVID 19 patients at the NSCI dome during the nationwide lockdown imposed in wake of the coronavirus pandemic at Worli in Mumbai Thursday April 9 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Mumbai's NSCI dome made into quarantine facility with 400 beds
Indian doctor in New York: 'We are forced to decide who gets to live'
For representational purpose. (Photo| PTI)
Survival v/s social distancing? Poor and migrant labourers stuck in dilemma

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A recovered COVID-19 patient who has passed his 14-day quarantine, donates plasma in the city's blood center in Wuhan in central China's Hubei province. (Photo | AP)
Cure for COVID-19? Here's all you need to know about blood plasma therapy
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath with The New Indian Express Group Editorial Director Prabhu Chawla (Photo | EPS)
Sacchi Baat: How these 10 Indian Chief Ministers turned into corona warriors
Gallery
CAMBODIAN GENOCIDE (1975): The communist-backed Khmer Rouge rule under the leadership of Pol Pot was responsible for the genocide of nearly two million Cambodians in four years. The regime forcefully relocated city dwellers to labour camps in the countryside, where mass executions, forced labour, malnutrition and poor healthcare took lives in plenty. (Photo | AFP/ Getty Images)
101 years of Jallianwala Bagh massacre: Five other genocides, mass killings in history to know about
A movie a day not enough to keep you busy? How about three then! These trilogies are not essentially best by all measures, but definitely are some of the finest across genres to rewatch or experiment with. Happy binge-watching!
Godfather to Captain America, binge-watch these epic Hollywood trilogies during COVID-19 lockdown. James Cameroon, Tom Hanks, Johnny Depp and more...
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp