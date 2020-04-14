1st organic disinfection tunnel comes up in Andhra Pradesh

By Express News Service

Andhra Pradesh got its first organic disinfection tunnel in Anantapur district

The Sub-Collector of Penukonda took the initiative with the support of Dr Karthik Narayana, who is running Sugaradhana project in Karnataka, in setting up organic disinfection tunnel

Three such tunnels came up in Hindupur

Instead of sodium hypochlorite, CitrobioShield solution is used in organic disinfection tunnel

The solution is being used at Rajiv Gandhi Institute of Chest Diseases in operation theatres for fumigation

This will have no side effects if it is sprayed on people

WHO has stated that sodium hypochlorite exposure may cause nasal irritation, sore throat and cough. Exposure to the chemical concentration can cause serious damages