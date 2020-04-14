STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Deploy more men to ensure strict vigil: DGP

“Our prime focus is to control the infection in vulnerable districts as early as possible,” added Gautam Sawang.

Andhra Pradesh DGP Gautam Sawang

Andhra Pradesh DGP Gautam Sawang (File Photo |EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:  In order to implement the lockdown strictly in all the identified red zones/ hotspots in the state where more positive cases of COVID-19 have been reported, additional police forces would be deployed. In a teleconference with all district SPs and police commissioners, Director General of Police (DGP) D Gautam Sawang instructed them to keep a strong vigil in all the containment zones by increasing the police strength and restrict public movement after 9 am.

Claiming that there were more chances of getting infected by the pandemic COVID-19 with people failing to maintain social distance while purchasing vegetables and other essential commodities during the relaxed timing between 6 am and 9 am, he instructed ground level staff to ensure everyone followed the rules set by the government in the fight against the invisible enemy. 

“Our prime focus is to control the infection in vulnerable districts as early as possible,” added Gautam Sawang. He also warned that memos would be issued to the officials if they failed to put into practice lockdown restrictions in their concerned duty areas and wanted all the district heads to bring emergency cases to the notice of police headquarters without delay. 

