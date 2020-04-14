STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Guntur crosses 100 mark; total cases in Andhra Pradesh stand at 473

34 more samples tested from Sunday 5 pm to Monday 9 am came positive for COVID-19 in the state taking the tally to 473.

Published: 14th April 2020 01:05 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th April 2020 01:05 PM   |  A+A-

Coronavirus; migrant labourers

For representational purposes (Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Guntur district in Andhra Pradesh breached 100 mark in COVID-19 positive cases with
16 more samples testing positive in the district. The total number of positive cases in the district now stand at 109.

According to the Media Bulletin released today morning, 34 more samples tested from Sunday 5 pm to Monday 9 am came positive for COVID-19 in the state taking the tally to 473. Kurnool district is inching towards three-digit mark with seven more cases recorded taking the tally to 91.

Apart from Guntur and Kurnool, fresh cases were recorded from Krishna (8), Anantapur (2) and Nellore (1).

Two more persons died of the virus in the state taking the toll to nine. A 55-year person from Vijayawada in Krishna district, who got admitted to Government General Hospital on March 5, was one among the victim. The affectee died on March 12. The patient had a travel history to Jalandhar in Punjab.

The ortho surgeon from Nellore, who tested positive for coronavirus and was shifted to a private hospital in neighbouring Tamil Nadu, was the second victim.

473 - Total positive cases.
9 - deaths
14 - discharged

District-Wise Breakup:

Anantapur - 17
Chittoor - 23
East Godavari - 17
Guntur - 109
Kadapa - 31
Krishna - 44
Kurnool - 91
Nellore - 57
Prakasam - 41
Visakhapatnam - 20
West Godavari - 23

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
coronavirus Andhra coronavirus
Coronavirus
Dr Srinath Reddy. (File | EPS)
COVID-19 cases in India may peak by April end if current trend continues: Dr Srinath Reddy
PM Modi addresses nation. (Photo | Twitter)
Here are PM Modi's 7 key measures to beat coronavirus
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath with The New Indian Express Group Editorial Director Prabhu Chawla (Photo | EPS)
Sacchi Baat: How these 10 Indian Chief Ministers turned into corona warriors
A recovered COVID-19 patient who has passed his 14-day quarantine, donates plasma in the city's blood center in Wuhan in central China's Hubei province. (Photo | AP)
Cure for COVID-19? Here's all you need to know about blood plasma therapy

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
"I’m indebted to healthcare workers for their selfless service": COVID-19 survivor from Erode
We just want to go home: Helpless migrant workers crowd at Mumbai station
Gallery
Lockdown extension: Prime Minister Modi suggests seven-point anti-coronavirus strategy to citizens in Tuesday's address
CAMBODIAN GENOCIDE (1975): The communist-backed Khmer Rouge rule under the leadership of Pol Pot was responsible for the genocide of nearly two million Cambodians in four years. The regime forcefully relocated city dwellers to labour camps in the countrys
101 years of Jallianwala Bagh massacre: Five other genocides, mass killings in history to know about
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp