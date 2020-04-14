Guntur crosses 100 mark; total cases in Andhra Pradesh stand at 473

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Guntur district in Andhra Pradesh breached 100 mark in COVID-19 positive cases with

16 more samples testing positive in the district. The total number of positive cases in the district now stand at 109.

According to the Media Bulletin released today morning, 34 more samples tested from Sunday 5 pm to Monday 9 am came positive for COVID-19 in the state taking the tally to 473. Kurnool district is inching towards three-digit mark with seven more cases recorded taking the tally to 91.

Apart from Guntur and Kurnool, fresh cases were recorded from Krishna (8), Anantapur (2) and Nellore (1).

Two more persons died of the virus in the state taking the toll to nine. A 55-year person from Vijayawada in Krishna district, who got admitted to Government General Hospital on March 5, was one among the victim. The affectee died on March 12. The patient had a travel history to Jalandhar in Punjab.

The ortho surgeon from Nellore, who tested positive for coronavirus and was shifted to a private hospital in neighbouring Tamil Nadu, was the second victim.

473 - Total positive cases.

9 - deaths

14 - discharged

District-Wise Breakup:

Anantapur - 17

Chittoor - 23

East Godavari - 17

Guntur - 109

Kadapa - 31

Krishna - 44

Kurnool - 91

Nellore - 57

Prakasam - 41

Visakhapatnam - 20

West Godavari - 23