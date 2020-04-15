STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Rapid Covid-19 tests in Guntur soon, says Civic chief

750 secondary contacts of positive patients traced, shifted to quarantine camps; out of total 109 cases reported in district, 80 are from city alone

Published: 15th April 2020 09:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th April 2020 09:12 AM   |  A+A-

By KV Ramana
Express News Service

GUNTUR: As many as 750 secondary contacts of the coronavirus positive patients have been identified in Guntur city alone and all of them were shifted to quarantine centres, said civic chief C Anuradha.Speaking to TNIE, the Guntur Municipal Corporation commissioner said of the 109 cases reported in Guntur district till Tuesday evening, 80 were from the city alone. “As there has been a spike in the number of cases, the district administration will now go for rapid tests in the city and the test kits are expected shortly.”

Anuradha said ANMs and ASHA workers would undergo training on the usage of the test kits. “The primary and secondary surveillance teams are conducting door-to-door surveys and samples of people with suspected symptoms of Covid-19 are being sent for testing,” she added.

“The city has been divided into three zones—slum and non-slum areas, and locations where migrant population is dominant—and we are implementing the lockdown measures in these places accordingly. The GMC has already declared 12 areas—Mangaldas Nagar, Sangadigunta, Anandpeta, Kummari Bazaar, LB Nagar, Darga Manyam, Srinivasarao Thota, RTC Colony, Buchaiah Thota, Auto Nagar, Koritapadu, Chaitanyapuri and Radla Bazaar—in the city as red zones. More than 1.50 lakh live in 40,000 houses in these red zones,” she noted.

According to her, around 80 teams comprising sanitary and malaria wing employees are deployed in every red zone for their disinfection on a regular basis.The containment zones are being sprayed with sodium hypochloride and a mixture of bleaching and lime powder as per the norms.

Meanwhile, the GMC has established six command control rooms to supply essential commodities such as milk and vegetables at people’s doorstep in the containment zones. Further, it has installed 22 CCTVs and all internal roads have been barricaded and closed with the coordination of police; APSP force are deployed to control public movement in these areas, she explained.

Anuradha said she had asked the supervisors of command control rooms to supply milk at MRPs and fix the prices of vegetables as per directions of the marketing and agriculture departments. She also directed the supervisors to take the help of NGOs for the supply of essential commodities, to avoid delays.
“The GMC is taking all preventive measures for the containment of Covid-19 and strictly implementing the lockdown norms to restrict public movement, especially in the red zones, with the support of the police department.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Guntur coronavirus coronavirus testing
Coronavirus
For representational purposes
Unmasked: Cotton fabric cannot stop corona, warn experts
Image for representational purpose only
Inflation awaits us after lockdown: Prof Deshpande of Institute for Social and Economic Change
Prime Minister Modi on Tuesday had announced that the lockdown across the country will be extended till May 3 to fight the coronavirus pandemic. The new set out guidelines that were later brought out by the Centre now allows various economic activities to
Lockdown extension: Fresh relaxation of services that interests common man
The bat-man connection: Will it help or hurt us?

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
PM Modi wearing a gamcha during his address to the country. (Photo | Twitter)
Lockdown 2.0 Guidelines: All you need to know
Image for representational purpose only
After lockdown ends, inflation awaits us: Prof Deshpande, Institute for Social and Economic Change
Gallery
Prime Minister Modi on Tuesday had announced that the lockdown across the country will be extended till May 3 to fight the coronavirus pandemic. The new set out guidelines that were later brought out by the Centre now allows various economic activities to
Coronavirus lockdown extension: Electricians to mechanics, here are fresh relaxation of services, activities that common citizens should know about
'The jingoist nation and nationalism have got weaponised by the political class to destroy dissent and polarize people. The mass frenzy has accomplished complete derationalization and inversion of meanings where destroyers of the nation become deshbhakts
Elgar Parishad case: Anand Teltumbde writes an open letter to people of India before NIA arrest; notable parts you don't want to miss
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp