COVID-19 tally increases to 534 in Andhra Pradesh

Published: 16th April 2020 11:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th April 2020 11:09 AM   |  A+A-

Relatives of a woman, who suffered with severe symptoms of coronavirus, being taken in an ambulance for testing in Vijayawada

For representational purposes (Photo| Prasant Madugula, EPS)

VIJAYAWADA: With nine more people tested positive for the coronavirus, the total number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 increased to 534 in Andhra Pradesh on Thursday morning. There were no reports of deaths and the toll remains at 14 and recovery cases at 20 across the state.

According to the medical bulletin issued by the government on Thursday morning, the fresh cases were reported from the samples tested between 7 p.m. on Wednesday and 9 a.m. on Thursday.  Out of the nine cases reported, three cases each were reported from Krishna, Kurnool and West Godavari districts.

With the addition of fresh cases, the number of cases in Kurnool increased to 113 and the district continues to stand second. Guntur with 122 positive cases of the virus continues to top the list. Nellore with 58 cases and Krishna district with 48 cases occupy third and fourth places respectively.

Andhra Pradesh coronavirus stats

534 - total number of cases
14 - deaths  
20 - recovered and discharged

District-Wise Break Up:

Anantapur - 21
Chittoor - 23
East Godavari - 17
Guntur - 122
Kadapa - 36
Krishna - 48
Kurnool - 113
Nellore - 58
Prakasam - 42
Viskahapatnam - 20
West Godavari - 34.
Vizianagaram - 0
Srikakulam - 0
 

