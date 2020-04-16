STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Crisis-hit Discoms seek Rs 2,000 crore loan from Centre

The State oalso requested the Centre to frame guidelines regarding the requests from information technology (IT) industries on waiver of minimum load charges.

VIJAYAWADA: With the extension of lockdown till May 3, the State Energy department has sought a low-interest loan assistance of Rs 2,000 crore from the Union Ministry of Power to manage the power distribution companies (discoms), whose revenue collections have been hit as most industrial units have been closed in view of Covid-19 outbreak.

The State oalso requested the Centre to frame guidelines regarding the requests from information technology (IT) industries on waiver of minimum load charges. The State government has given guarantee for power utilities to raise loans to the tune of Rs 3,500 crore last month. However, with the extension of lockdown, the utilities sought the Centre’s help as well. 

“We requested for Rs 2,000 crore low interest loan as a special assistance by relaxing UDAY norms,” an official said. Joint managing director of APTRANSCO KVN Chakradhar Babu confirmed it. However, with the latest guidelines on the lockdown giving relaxation to industries and IT/ITES firms from April 21, the officials hope that the demand would go up. 

