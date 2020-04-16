Don’t hide Covid facts, Naidu tells YSRC govt

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Cautioning the government against hiding the facts on coronavirus, TDP supremo and Leader of the Opposition N Chandrababu Naidu has said that the virus is spreading like wildfire in the State and the YSRC leaders are telling lies on COVID tests. “Had the government taken required steps, the number of COVID cases would have been under control,” he observed. The increase of 44 cases in a single day (Tuesday) in the State was alarming, which points at serious and sincere efforts on the part of the government, he said.

Appealing to the YSRC government to set up more virology labs to increase COVID-19 tests, the TDP chief attributed the recent spurt in the virus +ve cases in different parts of the State to “under-reporting and suppression of details” regarding the status of coronavirus epidemic.

Conducting a tele-conference with party leaders on Wednesday, Naidu explained about the letter he sent to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his telephonic conversation with the PM. He expressed concern over doctors and other medical staff getting infected with COVID because of “inadequate protective gears and lack of precaution” and cited the example of Nellore and Kurnool doctors.

Even in Anantapur, doctors and health workers contracted the killer virus. “Personal protection equipment (PPEs) should be provided to frontline warriors on a war-footing. The government should work with foresight and PPE manufacturing should be enhanced at Vizag MedTech Zone,” he demanded. Stating that people can survive only in a livable society, Naidu called upon the TDP leaders and workers to continue their activities to provide food and assistance to the needy.