STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Guntur doctor, RMP infected, hospital staff now work in shifts

In yet another case of a doctor getting infected, a 25-year-old working at the Government Fever Hospital, the designated Covid-19 hospital in Guntur district, has tested positive for coronavirus.

Published: 16th April 2020 09:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th April 2020 09:20 AM   |  A+A-

Doctor

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: In yet another case of a doctor getting infected, a 25-year-old working at the Government Fever Hospital, the designated Covid-19 hospital in Guntur district, has tested positive for coronavirus. A Registered Medical Practitioner (RMP) from Dachepalli has also tested positive in the district. The hospital authorities have now installed scanners and staff are working in shifts.

The doctor and RMP are suspected to have contracted the virus while treating a 51-year-old tuberculosis patient from Dachepalli who died on April 10. The patient was initially treated by the local RMP, and was referred to Fever Hospital on April 8 as he showed symptoms of Covid-19. He died while undergoing treatment on April 10, and later tested positive for coronavirus. The police then quarantined 13 of his primary contacts.

The 25-year-old doctor and the RMP tested positive for the virus on Tuesday, Doctors at Fever Hospital underwent tests after the infectee complained of fever. The test results of the other doctors returned negative.

COVID-19 Hospital RMO Dr Sunanda said the infected doctor has been shifted to the isolation ward for treatment. Since then, the 80-odd staff, including doctors, paramedics and sanitary workers, are being screened when they arrive for work. The infected doctor was staying at a private hostel with about 35 other women, who are now being tested for the virus. Earlier, three doctors from the district who treated Covid-19 patients were quarantined. 

Doctor lived in hostel with 35 women
The 25-year-old doctor stayed at a private hostel with about 35 other women, who are now being tested for the virus. In Dachepalli, more than 300 people who came into contact with the RMP voluntarily came forward for testing

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Andhra Pradesh coronavirus COVID 19 Guntur doctor
Coronavirus
For representational purposes
Unmasked: Cotton fabric cannot stop corona, warn experts
Image for representational purpose only
Inflation awaits us after lockdown: Prof Deshpande of Institute for Social and Economic Change
Prime Minister Modi on Tuesday had announced that the lockdown across the country will be extended till May 3 to fight the coronavirus pandemic. The new set out guidelines that were later brought out by the Centre now allows various economic activities to
Lockdown extension: Fresh relaxation of services that interests common man
The bat-man connection: Will it help or hurt us?

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
98-year-old Koushalya. (Photo | Shiba Prasad Sahu, EPS)
Ageless in the time of COVID-19: 98-year-old impatiently waits to reopen Chennai eatery
Devotees throng chariot pulling festival in COVID-19 hotspot, police file FIR
Gallery
Prime Minister Modi on Tuesday had announced that the lockdown across the country will be extended till May 3 to fight the coronavirus pandemic. The new set out guidelines that were later brought out by the Centre now allows various economic activities to
Coronavirus lockdown extension: Electricians to mechanics, here are fresh relaxation of services, activities that common citizens should know about
'The jingoist nation and nationalism have got weaponised by the political class to destroy dissent and polarize people. The mass frenzy has accomplished complete derationalization and inversion of meanings where destroyers of the nation become deshbhakts
Elgar Parishad case: Anand Teltumbde writes an open letter to people of India before NIA arrest; notable parts you don't want to miss
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp