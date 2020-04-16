Guntur doctor, RMP infected, hospital staff now work in shifts

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: In yet another case of a doctor getting infected, a 25-year-old working at the Government Fever Hospital, the designated Covid-19 hospital in Guntur district, has tested positive for coronavirus. A Registered Medical Practitioner (RMP) from Dachepalli has also tested positive in the district. The hospital authorities have now installed scanners and staff are working in shifts.

The doctor and RMP are suspected to have contracted the virus while treating a 51-year-old tuberculosis patient from Dachepalli who died on April 10. The patient was initially treated by the local RMP, and was referred to Fever Hospital on April 8 as he showed symptoms of Covid-19. He died while undergoing treatment on April 10, and later tested positive for coronavirus. The police then quarantined 13 of his primary contacts.

The 25-year-old doctor and the RMP tested positive for the virus on Tuesday, Doctors at Fever Hospital underwent tests after the infectee complained of fever. The test results of the other doctors returned negative.

COVID-19 Hospital RMO Dr Sunanda said the infected doctor has been shifted to the isolation ward for treatment. Since then, the 80-odd staff, including doctors, paramedics and sanitary workers, are being screened when they arrive for work. The infected doctor was staying at a private hostel with about 35 other women, who are now being tested for the virus. Earlier, three doctors from the district who treated Covid-19 patients were quarantined.

In Dachepalli, more than 300 people who came into contact with the RMP voluntarily came forward for testing