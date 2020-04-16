STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

HC axes English medium plan, Andhra Pradesh government may Move SC

The State government said it would go through the judgement copy and move the Supreme Court if necessary.

Published: 16th April 2020 08:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th April 2020 08:15 AM   |  A+A-

Andhra Pradesh High Court

Andhra Pradesh High Court (Photo | EPS)Andhra Pradesh High Court

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh High Court on Wednesday struck down GO No.85 issued by the State government making English medium mandatory in all government schools from Classes 1 to VI terming it unconstitutional and violative of several Acts, including the Right to Education Act.

The State government said it would go through the judgement copy and move the Supreme Court if necessary. A division bench comprising Chief Justice GK Maheswari and Justice N Jayasurya delivered the 92-page verdict on a batch of petitions filed by BJP leader Sudhir Rambhotla, Dr Srinivas, and advocate Indraneel challenging the validity of the GO and PILs filed by several parents committees supporting the GO. 

The government had issued the orders on November 20, 2019 to introduce English medium in all government schools from Class I to Class VI from this academic year. After hearing arguments of both sides and the government, the bench had reserved its verdict on February 14. It found no merit in the argument that English medium was made mandatory due to demands from parents.

Govt to study HC verdict, move SC

Delivering the verdict, the bench described as strange the government submission that it will ensure a Telugu medium school in each mandal and found no merit in its argument that English medium was made mandatory due to demands from parents. “Parents cannot decide in which language children should be taught. The GO is against the Constitution, several judgements of the Supreme Court and the Right to Education Act,” it said and added that it was also against the New Education Policy, and State Reorganisation Commission report. “As per the Education Policy, medium of instruction should be the mother tongue up to Class VIII,” it pointed out and observed that great leaders like Sarvepalli Radhakrishna, Gandhi, and Vivekananda were schooled in their mother tongue. Education Minister Audimulapu Suresh, speaking to the press, accused the TDP of politicising the verdict and reiterated that the government intention was to bring English medium within the reach of the poor. He said the government will go through the judgement copy and file an appeal in the Supreme Court if necessary.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Andhra Pradesh government schools english medium supreme court Andhra high court
Coronavirus
For representational purposes
Unmasked: Cotton fabric cannot stop corona, warn experts
Image for representational purpose only
Inflation awaits us after lockdown: Prof Deshpande of Institute for Social and Economic Change
Prime Minister Modi on Tuesday had announced that the lockdown across the country will be extended till May 3 to fight the coronavirus pandemic. The new set out guidelines that were later brought out by the Centre now allows various economic activities to
Lockdown extension: Fresh relaxation of services that interests common man
The bat-man connection: Will it help or hurt us?

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
98-year-old Koushalya. (Photo | Shiba Prasad Sahu, EPS)
Ageless in the time of COVID-19: 98-year-old impatiently waits to reopen Chennai eatery
Devotees throng chariot pulling festival in COVID-19 hotspot, police file FIR
Gallery
Prime Minister Modi on Tuesday had announced that the lockdown across the country will be extended till May 3 to fight the coronavirus pandemic. The new set out guidelines that were later brought out by the Centre now allows various economic activities to
Coronavirus lockdown extension: Electricians to mechanics, here are fresh relaxation of services, activities that common citizens should know about
'The jingoist nation and nationalism have got weaponised by the political class to destroy dissent and polarize people. The mass frenzy has accomplished complete derationalization and inversion of meanings where destroyers of the nation become deshbhakts
Elgar Parishad case: Anand Teltumbde writes an open letter to people of India before NIA arrest; notable parts you don't want to miss
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp