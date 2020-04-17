STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

GMC, six civic bodies in Guntur declared red zones

Collector I Samuel Anand Kumar has promulgated prohibitory orders under Section 144 of CrPC and appealed to the public to cooperate and follow lockdown up to May 3.

Published: 17th April 2020 08:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th April 2020 08:25 AM   |  A+A-

Guntur district collector I Samuel Anand Kumar COVID-19 special officer B Rajasekhar and top police officers inspecting red zone areas in Guntur district on Thursday.

Guntur district collector I Samuel Anand Kumar COVID-19 special officer B Rajasekhar and top police officers inspecting red zone areas in Guntur district on Thursday. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: Six municipalities and the Guntur Municipal Corporation (GMC), out of 13 civic bodies in Guntur district, have been declared red zones and in the remaining municipalities, containment measures are being implemented in view of increasing number of COVID-19 cases.

Officials have already declared some areas red zones in the GMC, Narasaraopet, Macherla, Piduguralla, Mangalagiri, Tadepalli and Ponnur municipalities in the wake of COVID-19 positive cases registered in these areas. The municipal commissioners of Tenali, Repalle, Bapatla, Vinukonda, Piduguralla and Sattenapalli have also intensified measures for containment of coronavirus.

Collector I Samuel Anand Kumar has promulgated prohibitory orders under Section 144 of CrPC and appealed to the public to cooperate and follow lockdown up to May 3. He said there would be no inward and outward movement of any person from these municipalities that are announced as red zones for containment of COVID-19 and the people would stay in their houses to ensure complete lockdown.

The Piduguralla municipal authorities arranged barricades on Addanki-Narketpalli highway to restrict the public movement in the wake of COVID-19 positive cases registered in Dachepalli. Sattenapalli, Vinukonda, Gurajala and Bapatla civic authorities are also implementing lockdown strictly. Tenali Municipal Commissioner Jaswant Rao said ward 10 and 11 in the town were declared red zones on an experimental basis as part of a preparedness plan to combat coronavirus though no cases were registered in the town. He said that the people of these wards have to stay at home and inform the municipal authorities if they want supply of essentials at their doorstep.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Guntur red zone coronavirus COVID 19
Coronavirus
Devotees throng chariot pulling festival in COVID-19 hotspot, police file FIR
The Navy hospital ship USNS Comfort passes lower Manhattan on its way to docking in New York, Monday, March 30, 2020. The ship has 1,000 beds and 12 operating rooms that could be up and running within 24 hours of its arrival on Monday morning. (Photo | AP)
Indian in New York | 'What is happening here is beyond any Hollywood script'
AAP leader Sanjay Singh
'Itni shakti hume dena data': Sanjay Singh from AAP sings to fight Coronavirus
As people adopt social distancing measures to fight the COVID-19 pandemic, every parent should know that newborns are most prone to infections as their immune system is still developing, and hence, they should be protected from infection-causing germs and
In times of coronavirus, hygiene rules for babies every parent should follow

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Sacchi Baat: Vitamin M needed to fight destruction unleashed by COVID-19
The International Monetary Fund logo (File photo| Reuters)
Will Asia see an economic growth famine in 2020 for the first time in 60 years?
Gallery
Some were rich in talent, some mavericks and some others could bring in the crowds as pure entertainers. These were the Indian cricketers of the '80s and '90s, who were unlucky to miss the gravy train called the IPL. (Photo | EPS)
IPL auction in 1980s and 1990s: These 10 Indian cricketers could have invited bidding wars
As people adopt social distancing measures to fight the COVID-19 pandemic, every parent should know that newborns are most prone to infections as their immune system is still developing, and hence, they should be protected from infection-causing germs and
In times of coronavirus, hygiene rules for babies every parent should follow
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp