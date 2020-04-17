Secondary contacts of patients under scanner

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: The district administration has started collecting information about secondary contacts of positive patients in Guntur. The police and revenue officials have stepped up surveillance on primary and secondary contacts of the positive patients. In the wake of increasing number of positive patients in Guntur city and other areas, they have decided to prepare a list of primary and secondary contacts of positive patients in a bid to check spread of the virus.

Hence, the doctors, ANMs and Asha workers have conducted medical tests on 1,236 people, who are primary and secondary contacts of positive patients. The Narasaraopet administration on Thursday set up barricades around the red zones of Ramireddypeta, Varavakatta and Arundelpet to isolate the population. More than seven cases have been reported, including a 45-year-old cable operator, who died while undergoing treatment.

The doctors have shifted 21 persons as primary contacts and tested six persons, including a 35-year-old Home Guard, who all turned out to be positive for COVID-19 virus. Hence, the doctors collected samples of 120 secondary contacts of the 220 families where the cable operator had worked, on Wednesday and Thursday. They conducted random survey, while collecting samples from the suspected persons. As the Home Guard was working at Chilakaluripet, hence the doctors conducted tests on 60 secondary contacts there.